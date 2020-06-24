Saudi Ports Authority launches new regional shipping line

You are here

The line connecting Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port is the fourth shipping line to be launched by Mawani. (Courtesy Mawani)
  • Line will connect Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port via Jeddah Islamic Port
  • Under the deal, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernize Jeddah Islamic Port
LONDON: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the first direct shipping line connecting Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port.

It is the fourth shipping line to be launched by Mawani and comes as the region’s big logistics hubs come come under pressure from a sharp decline in global trade.
The investment is part of a broader plan to boost the trade economy of the Kingdom by establishing it as a landbridge for goods between Europe and Africa.
DP World was awarded a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession by Mawani in December for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port. 
Under the deal, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernize Jeddah Islamic Port, allowing it to handle ultra-large container carriers (ULCC’s), considered to be the world’s largest mega containerships.
“The direct shipping line will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with more ports in the East and the West, making it a central regional and global gateway, and establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics center,” said Saad Alkhalb, president of Saudi Ports Authority. “The line will also help facilitate trade across all the global supply chains, increase transhipment volumes and gain an upgraded share of the ships on the Red Sea Coast.
DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem this week warned the coronavirus pandemic had taken a big toll on global trade which has suffered its worst blow since the aftermath of World War Two.
Dubai’s gateway industrial estate also said on Wednesday that it was stepping up incentives offered to tenants.
Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the conduit for almost a quarter of the foreign direct investment flowing into the emirate, is offering short-term warehouse rentals and allowing deferred rent payments in an effort to shield its tenants from the pandemic fallout.
It comes as the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday predicted the global economy would shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020.
Global trade will shrink by 11.9 percent, reflecting considerably weaker demand for goods and services, including tourism, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.
Heavily reliant on trade and tourism, Dubai is introducing a number of measures in an attempt to preserve its status as the leading regional trade entrepôt and holiday destination of choice.
In addition to offering monthly rentals and deferred payment options, Jafza is also giving tenants free water and electricity, it said.
“Challenging times call for competitive solutions,” said Jafza CEO Mohammed Al-Muallem. “Being a part of the vital service sectors of the UAE economy, we assure our customers that we will ensure the continuity of their business in the most uncertain of times by connecting them to new opportunities.”

BEIRUT: Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged Lebanon’s government, central bank and commercial banks on Wednesday to declare a “financial state of emergency” and review all steps to protect the collapsing currency.
He also said Lebanon would not get a penny from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or any donor state unless it carries out reforms, at the forefront of them accelerating an overhaul of its loss-making electricity sector.
The Lebanese pound has lost about 75% of its value since October, when long-brewing economic troubles mushroomed into a financial crisis regarded ass the biggest threat to Lebanon since its 1975-1990 civil war.
The pound, officially pegged at 1,507.5 to the dollar since 1997, traded at 6,300/6,500 on the parallel market Wednesday, a market participant said, weaker than levels of 6,000/6,200 cited by market participants on Tuesday.
With dollars scarce, the financial meltdown has frozen savers out of their deposits and forced up prices in the import-dependent economy.
“It is unacceptable that Lebanese be made hostages of black markets in currency, food, medicine and fuel,” Berri said during an emergency meeting of the Amal Movement, the Shiite Muslim party he leads.
Donor states that have provided Lebanon with aid in the past have said it will not receive any until it undertakes reforms to fix the state corruption and waste that are at the root of the crisis. Lebanon began talks with the IMF in May.
“Any Lebanese official will be mistaken if he believes the IMF or any state or donor party can give us one penny of aid if we do not implement reforms,” Berri said.
“Frankly, the world and international community believes Lebanon is a bottomless basket, and before this bottom is closed there will be no aid.”

