FII Institute hosting conference to Inspire the Development of a Global Green Recovery Plan

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I), a not-for-profit global foundation and the power behind the annual FII conference in Saudi Arabia, has announced the second of its planned FII Institute series of virtual events to take place on June 25.

“Don’t Forget Our Planet!” will bring together an influential group of decision makers, financial leaders and innovators to outline key elements of a global green recovery plan.

“The way out of this current recession lies in rethinking and reconnecting with the planet as individuals, as companies, and as investors. An environmentally sound and sustainable recovery plan will create jobs, upgrade infrastructure and deliver financial returns,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and chairman of the FII Institute.

The virtual conference will convene environmental and finance experts from around the world who will explore nature-based solutions, investment opportunities, and recovery plans in line with the Paris Agreement and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

-------

Keynote Speakers

- Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabi

- Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund and Chairman of the FII Institute

- Brune Poirson, Secretary of State, attached to the Minister of Ecological and Solidary Transition, France

- Jacques Attali, President of Positive Planet, France

- Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, India

- Anousheh Ansari, CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, US

- Barbara Belvisi, Founder and CEO of Interstellar Lab, France

- Jay Collins, Vice Chairman, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, of Citi, US

- Dr. Jane Goodall, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, UK

- Marianne Haahr, Executive Director of the Green Digital Finance Alliance, Denmark

- Dr. Mario Molina, 1995 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and President of the Mario Molina Centre, Mexico

- Dr. Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, Switzerland

- Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive of Total SA, France

- Lord Adair Turner, Chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission and Senior Fellow at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, UK

-------

Richard Attias, Chief Executive Officer of FII Institute said: “The current socio-economic and healthcare crises have shown us that our strength lies in cooperation and shared knowledge. This is why we have brought together some of the world’s brightest minds to develop thought-

provoking, actionable propositions on how to deliver positive change on a global level.”

Organizers of the event say it will highlight the view that current crises are presenting humanity with a historic opportunity for change.

In October 2018, at least 25 deals worth more than $50 billion were signed at the FII forum, with large-scale infrastructure projects forming a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social diversifcation.