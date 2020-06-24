You are here

  • Home
  • FII Institute hosting conference to Inspire the Development of a Global Green Recovery Plan

FII Institute hosting conference to Inspire the Development of a Global Green Recovery Plan

The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I), a not-for-profit global foundation and the power behind the annual FII conference in Saudi Arabia, has announced the second of its planned FII Institute series of virtual events to take place on June 25. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gch7e

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

FII Institute hosting conference to Inspire the Development of a Global Green Recovery Plan

  • Virtual event is second in a series hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute
  • Panel will discuss the role of sustainability in recovery from global socio-economic and healthcare crises
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I), a not-for-profit global foundation and the power behind the annual FII conference in Saudi Arabia, has announced the second of its planned FII Institute series of virtual events to take place on June 25.

“Don’t Forget Our Planet!” will bring together an influential group of decision makers, financial leaders and innovators to outline key elements of a global green recovery plan.

“The way out of this current recession lies in rethinking and reconnecting with the planet as individuals, as companies, and as investors. An environmentally sound and sustainable recovery plan will create jobs, upgrade infrastructure and deliver financial returns,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and chairman of the FII Institute.

The virtual conference will convene environmental and finance experts from around the world who will explore nature-based solutions, investment opportunities, and recovery plans in line with the Paris Agreement and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

-------

Keynote Speakers
- Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabi
- Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund and Chairman of the FII Institute
- Brune Poirson, Secretary of State, attached to the Minister of Ecological and Solidary Transition, France
- Jacques Attali, President of Positive Planet, France
- Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, India
- Anousheh Ansari, CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, US
- Barbara Belvisi, Founder and CEO of Interstellar Lab, France
- Jay Collins, Vice Chairman, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, of Citi, US
- Dr. Jane Goodall, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, UK
- Marianne Haahr, Executive Director of the Green Digital Finance Alliance, Denmark
- Dr. Mario Molina, 1995 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and President of the Mario Molina Centre, Mexico
- Dr. Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, Switzerland 

- Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive of Total SA, France
- Lord Adair Turner, Chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission and Senior Fellow at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, UK

-------

Richard Attias, Chief Executive Officer of FII Institute said: “The current socio-economic and healthcare crises have shown us that our strength lies in cooperation and shared knowledge. This is why we have brought together some of the world’s brightest minds to develop thought-
provoking, actionable propositions on how to deliver positive change on a global level.”

Organizers of the event say it will highlight the view that current crises are presenting humanity with a historic opportunity for change. 

In October 2018, at least 25 deals worth more than $50 billion were signed at the FII forum, with large-scale infrastructure projects forming a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social diversifcation.

Topics: FII FII Institute Future Investment Initiative (FII) Future Investment Initiative Saudi Arabia

Related

Corporate News
FII foundation launches ‘Impact’ report series
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FII’s first virtual event ponders lessons of coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Ports Authority launches new regional shipping line

Updated 24 June 2020
Sean Cronin

Saudi Ports Authority launches new regional shipping line

  • Line will connect Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port via Jeddah Islamic Port
  • Under the deal, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernize Jeddah Islamic Port
Updated 24 June 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the first direct shipping line connecting Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port.

It is the fourth shipping line to be launched by Mawani and comes as the region’s big logistics hubs come come under pressure from a sharp decline in global trade.
The investment is part of a broader plan to boost the trade economy of the Kingdom by establishing it as a landbridge for goods between Europe and Africa.
DP World was awarded a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession by Mawani in December for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port. 
Under the deal, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernize Jeddah Islamic Port, allowing it to handle ultra-large container carriers (ULCC’s), considered to be the world’s largest mega containerships.
“The direct shipping line will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with more ports in the East and the West, making it a central regional and global gateway, and establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics center,” said Saad Alkhalb, president of Saudi Ports Authority. “The line will also help facilitate trade across all the global supply chains, increase transhipment volumes and gain an upgraded share of the ships on the Red Sea Coast.
DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem this week warned the coronavirus pandemic had taken a big toll on global trade which has suffered its worst blow since the aftermath of World War Two.
Dubai’s gateway industrial estate also said on Wednesday that it was stepping up incentives offered to tenants.
Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the conduit for almost a quarter of the foreign direct investment flowing into the emirate, is offering short-term warehouse rentals and allowing deferred rent payments in an effort to shield its tenants from the pandemic fallout.
It comes as the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday predicted the global economy would shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020.
Global trade will shrink by 11.9 percent, reflecting considerably weaker demand for goods and services, including tourism, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.
Heavily reliant on trade and tourism, Dubai is introducing a number of measures in an attempt to preserve its status as the leading regional trade entrepôt and holiday destination of choice.
In addition to offering monthly rentals and deferred payment options, Jafza is also giving tenants free water and electricity, it said.
“Challenging times call for competitive solutions,” said Jafza CEO Mohammed Al-Muallem. “Being a part of the vital service sectors of the UAE economy, we assure our customers that we will ensure the continuity of their business in the most uncertain of times by connecting them to new opportunities.”

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) DP World Jebel Ali Port Jeddah Islamic Port

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority signs major contracts with DP World, Red Sea Gateway
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ports Authority: A history of continuous support from the state

Latest updates

FII Institute hosting conference to Inspire the Development of a Global Green Recovery Plan
Former Arab News journalist loses life to COVID-19 in India
Nearly 1,500 Muslims in Italy cancel Hajj plan
Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya
UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.