COVID-19 pandemic will cost global economy $12 trillion

Empty tables stand in front of a restaurant at the Gendarmenmarkt amid the spread of COVID-19, Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 25 June 2020
Frank Kane

  • International Monetary Fund predicts world economy will be ravaged by fallout from ‘a crisis like no other’
  • Saudi economy will shrink 6.8 percent but it could be worse … US will contract by 8 percent, Italy 12.8
DUBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic will have cost the global economy $12 trillion by the end of next year, the International Monetary Fund predicted on Wednesday.

The pandemic was “a crisis like no other,” the contraction in the global economy would be significantly worse than it previously thought, and recovery was “uncertain,” the IMF said in a gloomy update to its World Economic Outlook.

Global gross domestic product is expected to fall by 4.9 per cent this year in what the Fund called “The Great Lockdown.”

Growth would jump next year by 5.4 per cent, but the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, warned: “In the absence of a medical solution, the strength of the recovery is highly uncertain and the impact on sectors and countries uneven.”

There are some spectacular losers in the IMF forecasts. The Italian economy will contract by 12.8 per cent, the same as Spain, and France will be just behind with a 12.5 per cent decline. The UK economy will shrink by 10.8 per cent.

The US is predicted to contract by 8 per cent, while China — where the coronavirus was first detected — will actually grow by 1 per cent as its early measures against the outbreak take effect.

The Middle East and Central Asia will slow by 4.7 per cent. Saudi Arabia will suffer a contraction of 6.8 per cent this year before recovering with 3.1 per cent growth in 2021, the IMF predicted.

The Kingdom has been affected by volatility in global energy markets and an oil price collapse in April. The IMF forecast an average of $36.20 per barrel for oil this year, below the current market price, and only $37.50 in 2021, significantly lower than many oil experts estimate.

The Fund said policy countermeasures across the world had limited the economic damage and bolstered financial markets. “Sizable fiscal and financial sector countermeasures deployed in several countries since the start of the crisis have forestalled worse near-term losses,” it said

It added that “stability in the oil market has also helped lift sentiment,” with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate “in a stable range.”

However, the Fund also warned that financial and stock markets were not reflecting the pessimistic economic outlook, “raising the possibility that financial conditions may tighten more than assumed in the baseline.”

Although the IMF had signaled that it might downgrade its global projections, following negative assessments from other international organizations such as the World Bank and the OECD, financial markets took the report badly.

In New York, the S&P 500 Index fell 2.69 per cent to hover above the 3,000 point level. Brent crude, the global benchmark, lost more than 4 per cent but still stayed above $40 a barrel.

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

  • The new rival proposal would back the existing management and honor full employee entitlements
SYDNEY: Bondholders of Australia’s second largest airline have put forward a proposal to keep Virgin Australia a listed entity, two days after two private equity companies, Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, made final and binding offers to administrator Deloitte.

“Our plan offers a sustainable capital structure underpinned by public ownership to provide certainty and support the strong operating plan for the airline,” a spokesman for the bondholders said in an emailed statement.

This involves a debt-to-equity swap among bondholders owed around A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) plus a fresh capital injection of around A$1 billion, one person with knowledge of the proposal said. Broad Peak, a Singapore hedge fund backed by Temasek, is involved in the bondholders’ proposal, they said.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the airline’s secured creditors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The bondholders are in an interesting position, they are creditors and a deal can’t be done without them.”

The new proposal would allow bondholders to recoup around 70 cents on the dollar of their investment, the person said. A second source said that return was a future estimate based on share trading expectations.

The bondholder statement did not identify those taking part, saying only they included thousands of retail investors. FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and the Bank of New York Mellon are all on the creditors’ committee.

Virgin, which competes with Qantas Airways effectively in an domestic duopoly, entered voluntary administration in April owing nearly A$7 billion to creditors. The airline had struggled financially even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The bondholder proposal would back the existing management team, honor full employee entitlements, customer travel credits and frequent flyer points, the two sources said. They were not authorized to speak on the record.

Deloitte declined to comment on the bondholder proposal. The administrator had said on Monday after receiving the Bain and Cyrus offers that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

A meeting is scheduled for August to vote on a deal, which would need the approval of at least 50 percent of creditors by both value and number.

