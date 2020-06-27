You are here

Bangladesh garment makers turn virus gloom into boom

PPE production has been a lifesaver for Beximco workers in Savar. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

Bangladesh garment makers turn virus gloom into boom

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

SAVAR, Bangladesh: Facing ruin as orders from Western brands collapsed in the coronavirus pandemic, many Bangladeshi garment factories have been given a lifeline with orders to make protective masks, gloves and gowns for export.

Nonetheless, hundreds of thousands of workers who used to work in export-oriented apparel factories in the South Asian country remain jobless.

At factories in Savar just north of Dhaka, thousands of workers are working eight-hour shifts, six days a week, making personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We saw the opportunity in February and immediately we switched to PPE manufacturing,” said Syed Naved Husain, chief executive of Beximco, a major supplier to the owners of brands such as Zara and Calvin Klein.

Beximco last month exported 6.5 million medical gowns to US brand Hanes and it expects to export some $250 million worth of protective gear this year.

“Now some 60 percent of our 40,000 workers are engaged in PPE making,” he said. “Coronavirus has changed the world.”

Sumaiya Akter and Rubel Miah, who lost their jobs making apparel for Western retailers, were among the workers making final amendments to the robes.

“I feel lucky for getting work in this factory while many others lost jobs and are now facing difficulties,” 34-year-old mother Akhter said. “At least I can feed my family and parents.”

Bangladesh over the past two decades became the world’s second-largest ready-made garment exporter after China, making clothes for the likes of Primark and H&M.

Before the pandemic, it accounted for around 80 percent of the country’s $40 billion annual exports and employed more than four million people, many of them women from poor rural villages.

But when the world started to go into lockdown, shipments plunge by a staggering 84 percent in April.

About $3.2 million of orders were either canceled or withheld, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The resumption of work in Bangladesh — which is reeling from its own COVID-19 outbreak — means extra safety measures.One factory owner said, however, that “distancing is almost impossible in the factories because of the nature of the job.”

Now, the BGMEA said, many manufacturers were becoming hopeful again as they pivot toward medical wear.

At least 30 factories have started manufacturing PPE since the start of the pandemic and the “number is growing,” Shuvo said.

Topics: Coronavirus Bangladesh personal protective equipment (PPE)

Bain Capital agrees deal over Virgin Australia administrator to buy struggling airline

Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

Bain Capital agrees deal over Virgin Australia administrator to buy struggling airline

  • The proposal will be put forward to the airline’s creditors for their approval
Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: US private equity group Bain Capital said on Friday it has agreed with the administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings to buy Australia’s second-biggest airline for an undisclosed sum, banking on an aviation industry recovery.

Bain’s bid was chosen over a rival offer from Cyrus Capital Partners and a recaptalization proposal put forward by Virgin Australia bondholders, administrator Deloitte said.

Deloitte said it was not yet possible to estimate the return to creditors and did not expect any return to shareholders. An update on the return will be provided ahead of a creditor’s meeting in August, it said.

Many contracts with suppliers and aircraft lessors must be renegotiated before the return to creditors can be finalized, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The deal will need to be approved by 50 percent of creditors by value and 50 percent by number to be finalized.

A spokesman for the 6,000 unsecured bondholders owed A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) said that despite Deloitte’s selection of Bain, they would continue to push for genuine consideration of their rival debt-to-equity swap proposal.

Bain is using private equity as well as its distressed and special situation funds for the deal, according to Deloitte, which said the deal provided a “significant” injection of capital into the airline.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Not yet possible to estimate return to creditors.
  • Offer picked over rival one from Cyrus.
  • Deal will be voted on by creditors in August.

The Australian, the newspaper which carried the report, said Bain would inject A$600 million of cash up front, A$600 million to cover travel credits held by customers and A$450 million to cover employee entitlements, without saying where it got the information.

Deloitte and Bain declined to comment.

Bain plans to strengthen Virgin’s regional services and ensure the airline offers good value for leisure customers while continuing to serve business travelers, Mike Murphy, an Australia-based managing director at Bain, said in a statement.

Virgin Australia entered administration in April owing nearly A$7 billion to creditors, but is viewed as an attractive investment given the Australian domestic aviation market duopoly it shares with larger rival Qantas Airways.

Cyrus on Friday morning said it had pulled out of the bidding, citing Deloitte’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful talks.

The Bain proposal supports Virgin Australia’s current management team, led by Chief Executive Paul Scurrah, and its improvement plan for the airline, Deloitte said in a statement.

Virgin Australia has about 9,000 employees and Bain plans to keep 5,000 to 6,000 and operate 60 to 70 of its Boeing Co. 737 planes, Murphy told The Australian Financial Review on Friday, adding the airline could break even by February. 

Qantas on Thursday said it would cut more than 20 percent of its 29,000-strong workforce because of the bleak international travel outlook associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

Virgin Australia has a smaller international business than Qantas and is more exposed to the domestic market.

Topics: Virgin Australia Qantas Coronavirus

