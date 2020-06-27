You are here

US intercepts Russian warplanes off Alaska

In this North American Aerospace Defense Command screen grab, a Russian reconnaissance aircraft is seen near Alaska on June 27, 2020. (AFP/NORAD)
AFP

  • The Russian Tu-142’s came within 65 nautical miles south of Alaska’s Aleutian island chain and “loitered” in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for eight hours
  • This was the fourth time this month that US planes have intercepted Russian aircraft near Alaska
WASHINGTON: US warplanes intercepted four Russian reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska on Saturday, US commanders said.
The Russian Tu-142’s came within 65 nautical miles south of Alaska’s Aleutian island chain and “loitered” in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for eight hours.
But they stayed in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian airspace, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Twitter.
An ADIZ is a perimeter within which air traffic is monitored by the air forces of one or more friendly countries so they have extra time to react to hostile action.
The US has established four of these zones but a dozen or so other countries have also set their own up.
This was the fourth time this month that US planes have intercepted Russian aircraft near Alaska.
On May 29, the Russian defense ministry published images of two US B-1 bombers intercepted by Russia after flying over the Baltic and Black seas near Russia.

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

  • The pledging summit also included a televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Shakira
  • The money will be used for COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines
BRUSSELS: A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be available to anyone who needs it.
The pledging summit, part of a joint initiative by the EU executive and advocacy group Global Citizen, also included a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Chloe X Halle, Usher and others.
The Commission together with the European Investment Bank pledged 4.9 billion euros ($5.50 billion), the United States $545 million, Germany 383 million euros, Canada C$300 million ($219 million)and Qatar $10 million. Forty governments took part in the summit.
The money will be used for COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and also to support the world’s poorest and most marginalized communities.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was crucial that everyone who needed it should have access to a vaccine.
“I am trying to convince high-income countries to reserve vaccines not only for themselves but also for low- and middle income countries. This is a stress test for solidarity,” she said.
British Premier Boris Johnson concurred.
“If and when an effective vaccine is found, then we as world leaders have moral duty to ensure that it is truly available to all,” he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron was adamant about pooling efforts together.
“Let’s refuse an every man for himself approach, let’s continue to move forward together,” he said.
Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, echoed his sentiment.
The EU is championing global cooperation in efforts to control and end the pandemic, in contrast to the United States and China’s focus on national initiatives.

