RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank recorded growth in credit facilities provided through the end of September, reaching SR43.22 billion ($11.53 billion), an increase of 27.12 percent compared with SR34 billion during the same period in 2025.

The growth comes as part of the bank’s strategy to support Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

The credit facilities were distributed across a range of financing and insurance products, with total disbursements for export financing applications reaching SR11.44 billion, while exports covered by export credit insurance totaled SR31.78 billion.

Small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for 36.7 percent of the bank’s clients.

Credit facilities expand as SME support grows

Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank, said: “The growth in credit facilities provided through the end of the third quarter of 2026 reflects the bank’s continued progress in implementing its strategy to support Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their global competitiveness.”

He added: “These facilities provide broader opportunities for national enterprises to expand their export activities through integrated credit solutions that help bridge financing gaps, mitigate international trade risks and strengthen their ability to access new markets.”

Al-Khalb reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to developing credit solutions that meet the needs of exporters of all sizes and strengthening cooperation with financial institutions and partners locally and internationally.

He said these efforts would expand opportunities for Saudi products and services in global markets and enhance the contribution of non-oil exports to economic diversification and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi Export-Import Bank operates under the supervision of the National Development Fund and aims to develop Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

It provides financing, guarantees and export credit insurance solutions to bridge financing gaps, reduce export risks and support economic diversification in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Non-oil exports remain central to Vision 2030

The increase comes as the Kingdom seeks to expand its non-oil trade under Vision 2030. According to the General Authority for Statistics, domestic non-oil exports rose 8.5 percent year on year in August to SR18.32 billion, while total non-oil exports, including re-exports, reached SR26.2 billion.