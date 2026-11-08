- Don't be afraid of 'forever'"! Leo exhorted during a youth prayer service in a packed stadium in Uruguay's capital Montevideo
MONTEVIDEO: Pope Leo XIV urged young people to marry and start families on the second day of his tour of South America, which has experienced a sharp drop in birth rates.
"Young people, dare to take the step of marrying and starting a family yourselves. Don't be afraid of 'forever'"! Leo exhorted during a youth prayer service in a packed stadium in Uruguay's capital Montevideo.