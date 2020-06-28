5 reasons to add apples to your diet

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” might be a common saying, but this cheap and easily available fruit rarely makes it onto trendy ‘superfood’ lists. The truth is that the apple, in its many varieties, is full of health benefits. So be sure to grab one whenever you fancy a snack. You can also add apples to your breakfast bowls or smoothies. Read on to discover some of the amazing properties of the fruit.

Fights cancer

Apples (especially the skin) have more antioxidants than nearly all other fruits and vegetables, making them a ‘super’ superfood when it comes to fighting cancer. A number of studies found that eating one or more apples a day, as opposed to any other fruit, helped lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Other studies have shown that apples can also help in preventing lung and prostate cancer.







With less than 100 calories per apple, it's a more filling snack than a single biscuit with the same calories.



Lowers the risk of stroke

A study carried out on almost 10,000 people over the age of 28 found that those who ate the most apples were less likely to have thrombotic stroke. This could be linked to the fact that apples contain around 20 percent of the recommended daily amount of fiber, which another review found to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Aids weight loss

With less than 100 calories per apple, it’s a more filling snack than a single biscuit with the same calories. It’s also a great starter. A study found that people who ate apple slices before a meal felt fuller and went on to consume 200 fewer calories during the meal itself. Compounds in apples (particularly Granny Smiths) also help feed healthy gut bacteria, potentially lowering the risk of some obesity-related problems.







Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants.



Helps with brain health

Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants including quercetin, which has been shown to have a protective effect on nerve cells, helping them survive and continue to function. A 2015 animal study found that a high dose of the antioxidant could protect from the damage that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.

Lowers risk of Type 2 diabetes

Micronutrients called polyphenols, which are abundant in apples, are thought to prevent tissue damage to the cells that produce insulin. These beta cells are usually damaged in people with Type 2 diabetes. One study found that eating an apple a day was linked to a 28 percent lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, compared to not eating any. Even eating just a few apples per week had a similar effect.