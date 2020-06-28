5 reasons to add apples to your diet

You are here

The apple, in its many varieties, is full of health benefits. (Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” might be a common saying, but this cheap and easily available fruit rarely makes it onto trendy ‘superfood’ lists. The truth is that the apple, in its many varieties, is full of health benefits. So be sure to grab one whenever you fancy a snack. You can also add apples to your breakfast bowls or smoothies. Read on to discover some of the amazing properties of the fruit.

Fights cancer

Apples (especially the skin) have more antioxidants than nearly all other fruits and vegetables, making them a ‘super’ superfood when it comes to fighting cancer. A number of studies found that eating one or more apples a day, as opposed to any other fruit, helped lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Other studies have shown that apples can also help in preventing lung and prostate cancer.




With less than 100 calories per apple, it’s a more filling snack than a single biscuit with the same calories. (Shutterstock)

Lowers the risk of stroke

A study carried out on almost 10,000 people over the age of 28 found that those who ate the most apples were less likely to have thrombotic stroke. This could be linked to the fact that apples contain around 20 percent of the recommended daily amount of fiber, which another review found to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Aids weight loss

With less than 100 calories per apple, it’s a more filling snack than a single biscuit with the same calories. It’s also a great starter. A study found that people who ate apple slices before a meal felt fuller and went on to consume 200 fewer calories during the meal itself. Compounds in apples (particularly Granny Smiths) also help feed healthy gut bacteria, potentially lowering the risk of some obesity-related problems.




Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants. Shutterstock

Helps with brain health

Apples are rich in a variety of antioxidants including quercetin, which has been shown to have a protective effect on nerve cells, helping them survive and continue to function. A 2015 animal study found that a high dose of the antioxidant could protect from the damage that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.

Lowers risk of Type 2 diabetes

Micronutrients called polyphenols, which are abundant in apples, are thought to prevent tissue damage to the cells that produce insulin. These beta cells are usually damaged in people with Type 2 diabetes. One study found that eating an apple a day was linked to a 28 percent lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, compared to not eating any. Even eating just a few apples per week had a similar effect.

Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Adele decided to take a trip down memory lane this weekend as she re-watched her epic performance from the Glastonbury Music Festival back in 2016. The 32-year-old hitmaker posted a blurry snap of herself on Instagram rocking out in her living room to the epic 15 song set donning the exact same kaftan she wore during the performance.

Wearing the custom, heavily-embellished kaftan by Chloé, the singer was a sight to behold. The dress, which was designed by the Parisian fashion houses’ then designer Clare Waight Keller – later responsible for Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress – looked just as glamorous on the singer as it did four years ago. 

Fans were absolutely obsessed with the intricately-embroidered dress, which took 200 hours to create, during the time. Though the deep-green silk georgette ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the traditional wedding dress famous in the Egyptian oasis Siwa, Weight Keller revealed that the design was inspired by the ‘60s and ‘70s era.

“I grew up in that era and I think it’s something that still has a massive influence in the brand; it has always dipped into that spirit. It’s a sentiment which blends perfectly with Paul’s styling strategy for the Someone Like You  singer,” said the designer in a past interview with The Telegraph. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

British rapper Skepta, who is widely-rumored to be dating the “Hello” singer, indicated that he was the one who had shared the images with a comment from his own account. “Finally got your Instagram password lol,” he wrote.

The singer responded with a winking face emoji and a black heart, further fueling romance speculations.

This weekend was supposed to be the date of the 2020 Glastonbury Festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were set to headline the concert.

 

