JEDDAH: For dinner this week, I was invited to Kungfu 1919, where I had the best beef noodle soup, hands-down.

Located on Palestine Street in the Al-Hamra district of Jeddah, this restaurant is tucked away in a large complex housing other Asian restaurants.

As much as I love noodles and soups, I had remained unaware of this not-so-hidden gem — which has been around for quite some time — offering authentic Chinese cuisine.

Honestly, I went in not expecting much, as I have had soups and ramen in multiple restaurants around the city, and most have just been mediocre.

Our table of five ordered beef noodle soup, which came highly recommended by our hosts, chicken dumplings, a cucumber salad, a watermelon mojito, and soft drinks.

Once seated, we were served warm water. It seemed a little unconventional, but I’m not particularly familiar with Chinese dining etiquette.

Shortly after, we were served the cucumber salad, which had a slight tangy, spicy kick. It was different but refreshing.

The simple-looking steamed chicken dumplings with the soy sauce were deceptively delicious.

Then came the beef noodle soup, garnished generously with spring onions. The broth was flavorful. The hand-tossed noodles, which we could see the cooks making live, were exceptionally good, and the beef slices were melt-in-the-mouth tender.

It came with a dispenser of soy sauce and chili oil, letting us spice it up according to our individual preferences. I went with the chili oil for an extra kick.

The food at Kungfu 1919 tasted refreshingly different, compared to other restaurants offering Chinese dishes that are either too spicy or too sweet.

The food is served in quintessential Chinese crockery with blue decorative patterns, making the experience all the more authentic.

The service is smooth and the prices are incredibly economical, given the portion size and the taste. Finding a parking spot can be a little difficult, but it is well worth the effort.

Kungfu 1919 has made its way to my monthly dining-out roster. It is the perfect place to have a comforting bowl of soup in the cooler months.