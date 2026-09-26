JEDDAH: On a weekend drive to Madinah, I stopped at Al-Rahili gas station for lunch and came across Sattar, a new Saudi sandwich brand.



It currently has branches in Jeddah’s Al-Sanabel, Al-Muhammadiyah and Al-Waha districts, as well as in Bahrah, with branches in Taif, Yanbu and Makkah set to open soon.



The first thing to catch my attention was the bread — it’s saj, shaped into a long, slim sandwich, with an opening for the filling. It holds everything together without feeling heavy or messy, making it a practical choice for a road trip. The sandwiches are light enough that you can easily make room to try more than one flavor.



The shish tawook had fresh, tender chicken, sliced onion and a rich garlic sauce. The Sattar dajaj offered something different — grilled chicken and vegetables with seasoning that reminded me of fajitas, but with an Arabic-inspired blend of spices.



I enjoyed the kebab, too. The Arabic spices came through nicely, while the tahini sauce paired especially well with the fries and lettuce.



The sandwiches range from SR4 to SR15, which feels quite affordable given their size. The restaurant also offers gathering boxes and a breakfast menu.



I went at lunchtime, but I’ll definitely be back for breakfast. I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a light, tidy sandwich to take on the road.



For more information, visit Sattar on Instagram @sattar.rest.