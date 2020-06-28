You are here

  • Home
  • Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year

Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year

A customer uses the Careem application with his smartphone in Mosul, Iraq. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnzws

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year

  • The company has seen its overall business recover at an almost double-digit rate week-on-week over the past two months, Sheikha said
  • Careem shed nearly a third of its workforce as a result of the pandemic
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Careem, a unit of Uber Technologies, expects ride-hailing demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels “sometime” in 2021, encouraged by a better-than-expected pickup as countries started to ease coronavirus-related curbs.
“It’s been a tough couple of months,” Careem Chief Executive Mudassir Sheikha told Reuters on Sunday.
“It’s really anyone’s guess. We have planned for a recovery (in ride-hailing) sometime next year but ... the recovery has begun and the recovery has been faster already than our initial projections.”
The company, which primarily operates in the Middle East, has seen its overall business, which also includes delivery services such as take-away food, recover at an almost double-digit rate week-on-week over the past two months as countries eased restrictions, he said.
“I’m actually quite bullish on the rest of the year and the next few years as a result of some of the restrictions that were put on our movement and the growth it led to in the adoption of digital platforms.”
Dubai-headquarterd Careem will fast-track plans to add more features to its ‘Super App’ that has expanded to also include some payment services.
It announced on Sunday it had signed a multi-year agreement with Visa that will see Visa push payment services become available through the app.
Careem, which was bought by Uber last year for $3.1 billion, shed nearly a third of its workforce as a result of the pandemic, laying off 536 staff.
“We did a lot of things in our business in the last three months that now position us well for any future disruptions were they to come,” Sheikha said.

Topics: Careem Uber Middle East

Related

Business & Economy
Uber's Middle East business Careem cuts 31% of workforce
Business & Economy
Egyptian regulators approve Uber’s $3.1bn acquisition of Careem

Critics’ ire turns on auditor EY after Wirecard collapse

Updated 55 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Critics’ ire turns on auditor EY after Wirecard collapse

  • Some plaintiffs have already launched legal cases against EY after Wirecard’s spectacular bankruptcy
  • Comparisons between the Wirecard scandal and the collapse of Enron in the early 2000s
Updated 55 min 53 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: Global audit giant EY is facing growing questions and threats of legal action over its role in the bankruptcy of German payments processor Wirecard after signing off on the accounts for years.
Some plaintiffs have already launched legal cases against EY after Wirecard’s spectacular bankruptcy last week.
German shareholders’ association SdK said Friday it had launched a case targeting two auditors still working at EY and one former employee.
Listed on the blue-chip DAX index since 2018, Wirecard filed for insolvency Thursday after acknowledging that $2.1 billion supposedly held in trust for it in bank accounts in the Philippines did not exist.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has called the Wirecard collapse an “unprecedented scandal in the financial world,” saying it was a “wake-up call that we need more supervision” in financial markets.
Neither Wirecard’s private-sector auditors nor Germany’s financial markets watchdog BaFin saw the crunch coming.
Press reports had since 2015 pointed to possible irregularities in Wirecard’s business model, while the Financial Times published a string of articles from early 2019 on fraud suspicions in the group’s Asian operations.
BaFin reacted by imposing a ban on traders betting against Wirecard stock and announcing a probe into FT journalists.
This week the London-based business daily took aim at EY, alleging that the auditors did not do a thorough job.
In a Friday article, the paper reported that EY did not ask for account information for over three years from a Singapore bank where Wirecard claimed to hold a cash balance of one billion euros.
“Checking the existence of bank deposits is one of an auditor’s easiest tasks,” the SdK shareholder group complained, normally following “clearly regulated” procedures.
Berlin-based law firm Schirp and Partner launched a lawsuit against EY in early June, saying on its website the group could not have certified Wirecard’s accounts “without a breach of an auditor’s auditing obligations.”
Given Wirecard’s share price has collapsed by 98 percent in 10 days, Schirp told shareholders that “EY is economically the better claimant for aggrieved investors,” urging them to join a class action suit.
Outside Germany, Dutch association European Investors (VEB) has demanded an out-of-court settlement from EY to fend off a threatened lawsuit, business daily Handelsblatt reported.
The audit group said last week there were “clear indications that this was an elaborate and sophisticated fraud” after refusing to sign off on Wirecard’s 2019 accounts.
“Multiple parties around the world in different institutions” must have acted with “a deliberate aim of deception,” EY added.
But such statements could yet be turned against the auditors, in the shape of claims they should have informed the public sooner about their doubts.
EY had been checking Wirecard’s books since 2009.
The audit firm is also in the sights of mammoth Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, which plans legal action against EY according to German weekly Der Spiegel.
In spring last year, SoftBank bought €900 million of convertible bonds issued by Wirecard, believing it was investing in a trustworthy company.
EY told AFP that it had not been informed of a legal action and could not yet comment on the Spiegel report.
Comparisons between the Wirecard scandal and the collapse of Enron in the early 2000s have multiplied in recent days.
When it emerged that the US energy firm had been cooking the books, the ensuing scandal brought down the world’s fifth-largest auditor Arthur Andersen after the firm was found to have obstructed justice.

Topics: Wirecard

Related

Business & Economy
Wirecard ex-boss under arrest as firm implodes
Business & Economy
Wirecard plunges into Enron-like scandal

Latest updates

Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year
Turkish soldier dies in clashes with Kurdish rebels
5 reasons to add apples to your diet
Adele re-wears custom Chloé kaftan from her 2016 Glastonbury set
Critics’ ire turns on auditor EY after Wirecard collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.