You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei strikes Saudi smart cities deal with Batic

Huawei strikes Saudi smart cities deal with Batic

Smart Cities Solutions and Huawei will cooperate in supplying the market with an integrated portfolio of services. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wr3nq

Updated 19 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani

Huawei strikes Saudi smart cities deal with Batic

  • Huawei is involved in smart city projects in more than 100 countries
Updated 19 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Saudi investment firm Batic has struck a deal with Huawei to work on smart cities projects throughout the Kingdom.

Smart City Solutions Company, a unit of Riyadh-based Batic Investments and Logistics Co. (Batic) will work with the Chinese technology giant om smart projects covering areas such as parking lots, transportation, the reduction of energy consumption as well as lighting and waste management.

Batic is already working on a major smart city contract in the Eastern Region, part of a SR1.3 billion ($300 million) project that will run for 25 years.

“Smart Cities Solutions and Huawei will cooperate in supplying the market with an integrated portfolio of services and models for operating smart cities that can be customized,” said Adnan Al-Morshid, CEO of the Smart Cities Solutions Company. “One of the first projects within the framework of this agreement is the car park project in Dammam, in which the Smart Cities Solutions Company will assume the task of operating modern parking lots and command centers for Khobar, Dammam and Dhahran cities.”

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in smart cities in an effort to modernize the economy and provide high-value tech-focused jobs for its youthful population. It is part of a broader push to diversify its economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs launched the nation’s first smart cities program, which targets 17 cities in its first phase, together comprising almost 72 percent of the Kingdom’s population.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia revealed plans for a futuristic cross-border city called NEOM in Tabuk province, in the Kingdom’s northwest.

Topics: Huawei Batic Saudi Arabia Saudi investment firm

Related

Business & Economy
Huawei controversy opens field for 5G challengers
Business & Economy
Huawei hid business operation in Iran after Reuters reported links to CFO

Gulf economies to shrink by 7.6% this year, says IMF

Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Gulf economies to shrink by 7.6% this year, says IMF

  • The International Monetary Fund said this month that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy about $12 trillion this year
Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will see their economies shrink by 7.6 percent this year, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Tuesday, revising downwards April forecasts of nearly 3 percent.

The six GCC nations are, with varying degrees, facing steep economic declines as the slowdown in business activity due to the coronavirus pandemic is amplified by a price drop in hydrocarbons, which are their main source of revenue.

The IMF last week said Saudi Arabia’s economy — the largest in the Arab world — faces a 6.8 percent contraction this year, sharper than the 2.3 percent the Washington-based lender had forecast in April.

“We expect the GCC economies to contract by 7.6 percent this year, the contraction will be across all sectors, oil and non-oil,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said on Tuesday at a virtual economic forum.

He said oil-producing countries in other regions were likely to see even larger drops.

Bahrain, one of the smallest Gulf producers, expects its economy to shrink in line with IMF forecasts, central bank chief Rasheed Mohammed Al-Maraj told the forum.

The IMF in April had projected Bahrain’s economy to contract by 3.6 percent this year.

Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said that the Kingdom expects its economy to fare better than the IMF forecast.

Without providing a number, Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), said the IMF outlook was “more pessimistic” than Saudi Arabia’s own projections.

Al-Kholifey said SAMA was encouraging commercial banks to lend more to support businesses during the downturn and that banking indicators were reassuring, with banks’ coverage for loans at over 140 percent in the banking sector.

In a “worst-case scenario,” he said, non-performing loans would not exceed 4 percent of total loans this year. 

Topics: Gulf economy IMF COVID-19 GCC

Related

Business & Economy
Gulf economies to take coronavirus exports hit says S&P
Business & Economy
Gulf economies have 'failed to diversify'

Latest updates

Huawei strikes Saudi smart cities deal with Batic
Gulf economies to shrink by 7.6% this year, says IMF
Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts
Uber bus just round the corner for public transport
SAS gets $1.5 billion package to survive crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.