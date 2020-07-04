You are here

  • Home
  • From Fujairah to Rotterdam, marine fuel under pressure

From Fujairah to Rotterdam, marine fuel under pressure

The international supply of fuel oil, used by ships and power plants, is expected to grow in the third quarter, depressing the marine fuel market as shipping demand remains weak, analysts say. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wd5me

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

From Fujairah to Rotterdam, marine fuel under pressure

  • Bunker hubs in UAE and Singapore report weak demand as ships skip some port visits
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Global supply of fuel oil, used by ships and power plants, is expected to grow in the third quarter, depressing the marine fuel market as shipping demand remains weak, analysts and trade sources said.

Third-quarter supply is estimated to rise by 620,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the second quarter as China and Brazil increase production, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

This comes as inventories across key marine refueling hubs recently reached all-time highs, depressing bunker fuel prices and refiners’ margins and dashing hopes for a profitable year for sellers of low sulfur fuel that meets new emission regulations set by the International Maritime Organization.

“We had 9-10 million tons (of fuel oil inventories) at the start of the year that was supposed to draw by the start of Q2 but we are seeing 13 million tons now and (it is) building every month,” said a senior fuel oil trader who declined to be identified.

Inventories in northwest Europe and the UAE were at record highs in June while those in top bunkering port Singapore climbed to their highest level in more than three years.

Record supplies have depressed the delivered VLSFO (very low sulfur fuel oil) bunker spot discount to around record lows of about $45 per ton below benchmark gasoil prices and cut Asian refiners’ profits by nearly 80 percent from their record highs at the start of the year to $10.25 a barrel on Thursday, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • VLSFO market weighed down by rising supplies.
  • Global fuel oil supply to increase 620,000 bpd.
  • Bunker demand to remain depressed in Q3.

Signs of weakness in bunkering demand have also emerged in Singapore, which is by far the world’s largest marine refueling hub, and in the UAE’s Fujairah hub.

“Until recently, bunker fuel sales at key bunkering hubs were buoyed by opportunistic restocking, but sales volumes have since caught up with the reality of slowing global trade,” Energy Aspects said in a note on Wednesday. “Weak demand and rising supplies have meant that VLSFO cracks are struggling to stay in positive territories as refinery restarts on account of improving on-road fuel demand continue to depress the sluggish bunker market.”

The demand outlook remains weak, according to multiple Singapore-based bunker traders. “A meaningful rebound in bunkering demand is unlikely before the end of the summer,” Energy Aspects said.

The number of container ship blank sailings, for example, increased to 82 in the week to June 28 from just 13 in the week of May 17, Alan Murphy of consultancy Sea-Intelligence said on Tuesday.

An increase in blank sailings, or the number of vessels that skipped a port along its route or has had its entire journey canceled, is likely to limit demand for bunkers.

Similarly, spot crude oil tanker fixtures fell 7 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to year-ago levels as the coronavirus, Poten & Partners said in a note on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted a deeper global recession as the coronavirus causes deeper damage to economic activity than first thought.

“The IMF projection, if it turns out to be correct, is telling us that the current low demand levels are likely to persist for a while,” Murphy at Sea-Intelligence said.

Topics: marine fuel fuel oil

Related

Business & Economy
Fujairah feels downturn as marine fuel demand slumps
Business & Economy
UAE’s Fujairah oil hub starts to offer cleaner marine fuels ahead of new rules

Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan

Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan

Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman is seeking a $2 billion bridge loan from international and regional banks, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, confirming a report by LPC, a fixed income news service owned by Refinitiv.

The Gulf state was in talks with banks earlier this year about funding options, including a loan of about $2 billion, but discussions were put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis and plunging oil prices, sources previously said.

Discussions had now resumed, sources said on Friday.

Oman sent a request for proposals to banks in June for a $2 billion loan with a one-year maturity, which would be replaced by a bond issue, one source familiar with the matter said, confirming the LPC report.

Banks were expected to submit proposals this week, the source added.

A second source said that loan talks had resumed without giving details.

Oman’s Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Oman, a relatively small crude producer and burdened by high levels of debt, is more vulnerable to oil price swings than most of its wealthier Gulf neighbors. 

It was downgraded in June by Moody’s further into junk territory to Ba3 from Ba2, with the ratings agency citing risks related to Oman’s financing needs and its diminishing buffers.

Topics: Oman oil price oil crisis

Related

Business & Economy
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears
Business & Economy
Optimistic Citi predicts oil at $60 per barrel in 2021

Latest updates

From Fujairah to Rotterdam, marine fuel under pressure
Bangladeshi Nobel laureate says COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan
‘Sound of Resilience’ concert aims to unite Lebanon through music
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.