Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

Embattled Luckin Coffee chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

  • Luckin suspended trading on June 29 and will be delisted from the Nasdaq by the end of next week.
BEIJING: Embattled coffee chain Luckin Coffee has decided against ousting its founder and chairman, despite an internal investigation concluding that last year’s revenue included millions of dollars in fake sales.

The massive financial scandal has already cost the company two top executives, caused shares to plummet more than 70 percent and put its billionaire founder Charles Zhengyao Lu in the line of fire — and will see it delisted from the Nasdaq in New York.

But the directors decided Lu would remain chairman, the company said, a day after an internal probe found its 2019 net revenue was inflated by 2.12 billion yuan ($311 million).

A proposal to oust Lu failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority vote on Thursday, Luckin said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s shares went into freefall after it revealed in April that a top officer may have faked billions of yuan worth of sales.

The chain has since fired CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian and chief operating officer Liu Jian.

On Wednesday, Luckin said in a separate filing that a special committee investigation had found the fabrication of sales traced back as early as April last year.

Apart from the inflated revenue, Luckin’s 2019 costs and expenses were also found to be inflated by 1.34 billion yuan.

The committee’s recommendations — which led to Qian and Liu’s removals — brought about a proposal to oust Lu as well.

While it eventually failed to garner enough support to remove Lu, the board earlier announced its decision to fire another 12 employees involved in the fake transactions.

Luckin suspended trading on June 29 and will be delisted from the Nasdaq by the end of next week, having been asked to do so by the exchange.

The chain launched in 2017 and raised $561 million in its initial public offering less than two years later, with plans to dethrone Starbucks in China via an aggressive growth strategy, enticing customers with an app-based purchasing model that prioritized takeaway and delivery options, and generous mobile coupons.

By the end of 2019, the Xiamen-headquartered firm’s 4,500 outlets in mainland China had already surpassed Starbucks’ local footprint, and investors touted the company’s potential to go global. 

The scandal has dealt a blow to US-listed Chinese firms, who find themselves under increased scrutiny as tensions flare between the two superpowers.

Lu must still face a vote of confidence by shareholders on Sunday at an extraordinary general meeting.

Topics: Luckin Coffee

From Fujairah to Rotterdam, marine fuel under pressure

Updated 7 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

From Fujairah to Rotterdam, marine fuel under pressure

  • Bunker hubs in UAE and Singapore report weak demand as ships skip some port visits
Updated 7 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Global supply of fuel oil, used by ships and power plants, is expected to grow in the third quarter, depressing the marine fuel market as shipping demand remains weak, analysts and trade sources said.

Third-quarter supply is estimated to rise by 620,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the second quarter as China and Brazil increase production, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

This comes as inventories across key marine refueling hubs recently reached all-time highs, depressing bunker fuel prices and refiners’ margins and dashing hopes for a profitable year for sellers of low sulfur fuel that meets new emission regulations set by the International Maritime Organization.

“We had 9-10 million tons (of fuel oil inventories) at the start of the year that was supposed to draw by the start of Q2 but we are seeing 13 million tons now and (it is) building every month,” said a senior fuel oil trader who declined to be identified.

Inventories in northwest Europe and the UAE were at record highs in June while those in top bunkering port Singapore climbed to their highest level in more than three years.

Record supplies have depressed the delivered VLSFO (very low sulfur fuel oil) bunker spot discount to around record lows of about $45 per ton below benchmark gasoil prices and cut Asian refiners’ profits by nearly 80 percent from their record highs at the start of the year to $10.25 a barrel on Thursday, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • VLSFO market weighed down by rising supplies.
  • Global fuel oil supply to increase 620,000 bpd.
  • Bunker demand to remain depressed in Q3.

Signs of weakness in bunkering demand have also emerged in Singapore, which is by far the world’s largest marine refueling hub, and in the UAE’s Fujairah hub.

“Until recently, bunker fuel sales at key bunkering hubs were buoyed by opportunistic restocking, but sales volumes have since caught up with the reality of slowing global trade,” Energy Aspects said in a note on Wednesday. “Weak demand and rising supplies have meant that VLSFO cracks are struggling to stay in positive territories as refinery restarts on account of improving on-road fuel demand continue to depress the sluggish bunker market.”

The demand outlook remains weak, according to multiple Singapore-based bunker traders. “A meaningful rebound in bunkering demand is unlikely before the end of the summer,” Energy Aspects said.

The number of container ship blank sailings, for example, increased to 82 in the week to June 28 from just 13 in the week of May 17, Alan Murphy of consultancy Sea-Intelligence said on Tuesday.

An increase in blank sailings, or the number of vessels that skipped a port along its route or has had its entire journey canceled, is likely to limit demand for bunkers.

Similarly, spot crude oil tanker fixtures fell 7 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to year-ago levels as the coronavirus, Poten & Partners said in a note on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted a deeper global recession as the coronavirus causes deeper damage to economic activity than first thought.

“The IMF projection, if it turns out to be correct, is telling us that the current low demand levels are likely to persist for a while,” Murphy at Sea-Intelligence said.

Topics: marine fuel fuel oil

