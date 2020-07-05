You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Breaking through $40 oil

Faisal Faeq

  The second half of the year may witness an even higher average price
Brent crude oil rebounded to a near 20-week high at $42.80 per barrel as WTI also rose to $40.32 per barrel.

Brent averaged $40 per barrel for the month of June, almost the same as for the entire first half of the year.

Oil prices have moved in a narrow band for most of the past two months as OPEC+ output cuts achieved the desired goal of bringing stability to a market threatened by volatility.

Now that another price plunge of the kind seen in April appears unlikely, the second half of the year may witness an even higher average price.

The second half of 2020 got off to a positive start for oil exporters as global demand started to recover and floating storage also began to deplete. Moreover, positive economic and jobs data from the US added to the upward momentum, more than offsetting worries about the surge in coronavirus cases in the world’s largest economy and largest consumer of crude oil.

The US Energy Information Administration reported the first drop in crude oil inventory data in four weeks. However, stocks still stand at 15 percent above the five-year average for this time of the year at 533.5 million barrels. US refineries continue to operate at a low capacity of 75.5 percent despite the supposedly “high” demand summer for gasoline.

China crude oil imports reflected an increase in buying which coincided with an improvement in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which followed the easing of lockdowns.

Such positive global manufacturing data was made possible by the OPEC+ output cuts which helped to balance the market.

Saudi Arabia has led from the front in making good on its commitments to cut output. It all bodes well for the second half of 2020.

'Eat out to help out,' finance chief tells UK

  Minister's plea as England reopens hospitality sector after three-month lockdown
LONDON: Britain’s finance minister urged people on Saturday to “eat out to help out” as the UK attempts to claw its way back from a historic economic decline sparked by the coronavirus crisis.

The comments by Chancellor Rishi Sunak were published on the day England finally reopened its hospitality sector after more than three months of lockdown.

Britain’s shutdown has been one of Europe’s longest because of an official toll — 44,131 — that only trails those of the US and Brazil.

Sunak said the closures have been especially painful for Britain because consumption makes up about two-third of its gross domestic product. “That’s more than most of our peers,” he told The Times newspaper.

“So we have a situation like this, with social distancing we’re obviously going to be particularly impacted by that.”

Sunak said he “worried about a generation that is scarred by coronavirus” — especially younger people who see the hospitality sector as their way into the job market.

“For me this is really about social justice,” he said.

“People act responsibly, but ultimately if we eat out to help out we can protect those jobs. It’s not abstract.”

The true scale of Britain’s unemployment problem will only be revealed once the government starts winding down its jobs furlough scheme in August.

The state currently supports 80 percent of most people’s wages. But jobless claims still surged 126 percent to 2.8 million in the three months to May.

Sunak will make an economic statement to parliament next week that will be watched closely for signs of how much support the government intends to give businesses in the future.

The government is running up debts, but interests rates are low and borrowing costs remain at a historic low.

The Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane created waves this week by predicting a “V-shaped” recovery that will see old levels of performance return soon.

However, Sunak was less certain of a rapid economic rebound.

“We all want Andy to be right,” he said.

“But we have got to be realistic as well. You can’t shut down your economy in the way that we have for this many months without there being hardship as a result.”

