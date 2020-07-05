Saudi Arabia announces 58 new deaths from COVID-19

UAE embassy in Riyadh launches virtual exhibition to bring people closer together

JEDDAH: In an effort to continue supporting artists in the region and further enhance bilateral cultural ties, a virtual art exhibit is bringing artists and art enthusiasts closer.

The UAE Embassy in Riyadh launched a virtual exhibition, gathering together young and prominent artists from the two countries as an invitation to the community to get closer through art.

The exhibition titled “Closer Through Art” began earlier this month, joining 25 artists from different backgrounds and ages in a virtual experience that imitates the experience of the gallery in an attempt to feel close when physically distant during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the Kingdom and UAE to close its borders for travel.



The exhibit also allows art enthusiasts to enjoy such experiences and engage with artists from their homes as it helps visitors to connect with artists through their social media accounts. It also invites the public to explore the arts and realize their importance in the lives of nations.

Abdulaziz Alabdulaziz, a Saudi artist and photographer, participated in the exhibition with his work titled “Cocoon,” which represents connection and coherence.

“Participating in this exhibition at such a time is very important because arts played an essential role in bringing us together during the pandemic when we had to stay apart as a means of treatment,” Alabdulaziz told Arab News.

Saudi artist, Tagreed Al-Bagshi, has always represented the values of peace, hope and determination in her work. And at times like this, Al-Bagshi believes artists play an important role in documenting the current historical, cultural and societal moment, a mission which she took on herself.



She participated with a painting that aimed to freeze the current historical moment and express the current behavioral interactions in society and its impact in the long term while employing her higher values of hope and peace.

“I also wanted to send a message of hope and remind others that all that’s happening today will soon become part of our memories,” Al-Bagshi told Arab News.

Artist Asrar Al-Qarni participated with a painting titled “Can you see me?” to express feelings of loss. “In these circumstances in which the entire world lives in, we need art as a means of comfort and consolation, even if it is not tangible,” she told Arab News.



“In my work, I wanted to remember the losses and say that even when people leave, their souls and memories remain with us,” she said.

Al-Bagshi thanked the UAE embassy for organizing the exhibition. “I am really thankful for them giving us the opportunity to create something beautiful, innovative and educational out of nothing,” she said. “This initiative is introducing new horizons to our art scene and our perceptions about arts and galleries.”

The virtual exhibition can be accessed on the link https://artconnects.mofaic.gov.ae