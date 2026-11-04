Hodeidah Governor Dr. Al-Hassan Taher said fighting on Yemen’s western coast was at its fiercest, expressing optimism that the coming days would bring positive developments on the battlefield. He also revealed that 7,435 displaced people had been registered in Aden, Lahj and Abyan governorates, with efforts continuing to document families whose registration remains incomplete.

In exclusive remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, Taher said Yemeni forces were determined to recapture areas seized by the Houthis, stressing that their objective extended beyond the districts of the western coast to restoring state institutions and reestablishing government authority throughout Yemen, with Saudi support.

On September 10, the Houthi terrorist group, backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), seized several areas along the western coast, most notably the strategically important port of Mocha, before advancing toward Dhubab and Bab Al-Mandab.

Yemeni government forces subsequently regained the initiative and recaptured large parts of those areas. Fierce battles are now underway to reclaim the remaining districts of Hodeidah Governorate as part of Operation Fajr Yemen, launched by the Yemeni government in early October.

Fierce fighting on the coast

The governor described the ongoing battles as intense, with both sides advancing and retreating.

“God willing, within the next two days, you will hear good news about the defeat of this rebellious group,” he said.

Taher praised Saudi Arabia’s support, describing the Kingdom as a steadfast brother and source of support for the Yemeni people that had stood by them through difficult circumstances.

“We will not merely return to the areas we were forced to leave. We will continue until all Yemeni territory is liberated, with the support of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

7,435 displaced people in three governorates

Taher said authorities had registered 7,435 displaced people in Aden, Lahj and Abyan, representing approximately 70% of the total displaced population. Relevant agencies are continuing to collect information to complete the registration of the remaining families.

He explained that most of those displaced had fled Al-Khokha district, which had served as the governorate’s temporary capital, as well as Hays and Mocha. Around 4,000 have settled in Aden.

The governor said local authorities were coordinating with their counterparts in Aden, Lahj and Abyan to facilitate registration and aid distribution, with the participation of emergency response units and community committees.

He expressed appreciation to the local authorities in the three governorates for providing displaced families with the necessary assistance and facilities.

Cash assistance and relief supplies

Taher expects cash assistance to be distributed to eligible beneficiaries within the next two days, once names have been verified and registration details corrected.

The beneficiary lists will be forwarded to money exchange companies, and recipients will receive text messages enabling them to collect their payments.

He explained that the assistance would be distributed through this mechanism without direct cash handovers or intervention by local authorities.

The governor said beneficiary lists covering five districts in Aden, namely Al-Tawahi, Seera, Al-Mansoura, Al-Mualla and Khormaksar, included approximately 1,070 recipients.

He noted that the start of payments had been delayed to allow for the completion of the verification process.

Taher identified shelter, food and cash assistance as the most pressing humanitarian needs of displaced families.

He said the government had already disbursed part of the allocated assistance, while local organizations were preparing to reach displacement camps and gathering sites in coordination with the relevant authorities in host governorates.

Role of KSrelief

Taher praised the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) for supporting the people of Hodeidah during both crises and more stable periods.

He said the center had provided approximately 5,000 food baskets, of which 2,450 had arrived through its local partner, the Yamani Foundation, and had been distributed to camps hosting displaced people from several governorates.

Displaced families expected to return soon

Addressing the Houthis, Taher said the forced displacement of residents demonstrated what he described as the intimidation and abuses they faced.

He added that many people had fled their homes out of fear of such treatment or concerns that their children would be forced to fight.

In a message to residents who had been displaced, the governor said: “God willing, you will return soon, and this rebellious group will be defeated.”

He reiterated that Yemeni forces would continue their military campaign until the entire territory of the republic had been restored to government control.