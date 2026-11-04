MADINAH: The sixth International Multi-Conference on Artificial Intelligence Technology, hosted by Taibah University in partnership with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, attracted international research participation, with 142 papers accepted from researchers at 98 universities across 37 countries.

The papers covered five scientific tracks on AI technologies and advanced applications.

The conference received more than 200 papers, all of which underwent specialized scientific review and evaluation.

The 142 accepted papers were published in the conference proceedings by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, strengthening the university’s international research presence and making the findings available through specialized scientific publications.

The conference aims to advance AI research, highlight the latest innovations and applications, and promote knowledge exchange among researchers and experts. It also explores research and technological opportunities to develop innovative solutions to address challenges and meet the needs of various sectors.

Ahmad Shuwail, dean of Taibah University’s College of Computer Science and Engineering, highlighted the conference’s role in promoting scientific research and international partnerships, and showcasing the latest AI applications across various fields.

Prof. Shahrul Azman Mohamed Noah, dean of the Faculty of Information Science and Technology at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said holding the conference outside Malaysia for the first time marked a significant milestone and reflected the strong academic partnership between the two universities.

He highlighted the importance of research collaboration and harnessing AI technologies to serve people and society.

The three-day conference also features specialized workshops and practical training sessions. It concludes on Thursday.