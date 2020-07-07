You are here

Oil mixed on tighter supply, surge in American virus cases

An employee fills up a car at a gas station in Bangkok. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2020
Reuters

  • Brent found some support as investors expected a string of improving economic data
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher on tighter supplies and positive economic data, while US benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb fuel demand in the US.

Brent crude was up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $42.86 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 40 cents, or 1 percent, at $40.25.

“We believe that oil market participants are focusing on the current demand trends but are still ignoring the long-term implications of the corona pandemic,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

“For now, data for several cities in affected states does not show a significant reduction in road traffic week-on-week,” analysts at ING bank said. Brent found some support as investors expected a string of improving economic data.

In China, the economy is recovering while its capital markets are attracting money, setting the scene for a healthy bull market, the official China Securities Journal said in an editorial on Monday.

Traders were also keeping an eye on US nonmanufacturing activity and retail sales for the euro zone.

German data, however, showed that the recovery from COVID-19 will be slow and painful. 

Germany’s industrial orders rebounded moderately in May and a fifth of firms in Europe’s biggest economy said in a survey published on Monday they feared insolvency.

The implied volatility for Brent crude has dropped to its lowest since prices started collapsing in March.

Production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has fallen to its lowest in decades.

OPEC and other producers including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have agreed to lower output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for a third month in July.

Topics: oil prices Coronvirus Brent crude

Saudi Arabia’s 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy

Frank Kane

  • Policy recommendations to G20 aim to counter effects of pandemic
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as president of the G20 group of nations, has unveiled a six-point business plan to jump start the global economy out of the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yousef Al-Benyan, the chairman of the B20 business group within the G20, told a webinar from Riyadh that the response to the pandemic -— including the injection of $5 trillion into the global economy — had been “reassuring.”

But he warned that the leading economies of the world had to continue to work together to mitigate the effects of global lockdowns and to address the possibility of a “second wave” of the disease.

“Cooperation and collaboration between governments, global governance institutions and businesses is vital for an effective and timely resolution of this multi-dimensional contagion transcending borders,” Al-Benyan said.

“The B20 is strongly of the view there is no alternative to global cooperation, collaboration and consensus to tide over a multi-dimensional and systemic crisis,” he added.

The six-point plan, contained in a special report to the G20 leadership with input from 750 global business leaders, sets out a series of policy recommendations to counter the effects of the disease which threaten to spark the deepest economic recession in nearly a century.

The document advocates policies to build health resilience, safeguard human capital, and prevent financial instability.

It also promotes measures to free up global supply chains, revive productive economic sectors, and digitize the world economy “responsibly and inclusively.”

In a media question-and-answer session to launch the report, Al-Benyan said that among the top priorities for business leaders were the search for a vaccine against the virus that has killed more than half-a-million people around the world, and the need to reopen global trade routes slammed shut by economic lockdowns.

He said that the G20 response had been speedy and proactive, especially in comparison with the global financial crisis of 2009, but he said that more needed to be done, especially to face the possibility that the disease might surge again. “Now is not the time to celebrate,” he warned.

“Multilateral institutions and mechanisms must be positively leveraged by governments to serve their societies and must be enhanced wherever necessary during and after the pandemic,” he said, highlighting the role of the World Health Organization, the UN and the International Monetary Fund, which have come under attack from some world leaders during the pandemic.

Al-Benyan said that policy responses to the pandemic had been “designed according to each country’s requirements.”

Separately, the governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said that it was “too early” to say if the Kingdom’s economy would experience a sharp “V-shape” recovery from pandemic recession.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

