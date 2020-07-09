You are here

  • Home
  • Virus crisis threat to oil platform removal decommissioning

Virus crisis threat to oil platform removal decommissioning

UK Oil and Gas has counted 1,630 wells set to be dismantled in the next decade in British waters, the equivalent of nearly one rig every two days. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngyff

Updated 09 July 2020
AFP

Virus crisis threat to oil platform removal decommissioning

  • Environmentalists fear that companies will seek to leave structures in place
Updated 09 July 2020
AFP

LONDON: Oil companies are being forced to cut spending due to a fall in global oil prices, threatening funds earmarked to dismantle old off-shore rigs, despite environmental risks.

A drastic drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus outbreak has forced majors such as Total, Royal Dutch Shell and BP cutting or defering expenditure by billions of dollars.

Decommissioning platforms is not “one of their top priorities,” according to Sonya Boodoo, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

She told AFP the allocated budgets for such activities would likely decrease by at least 10 percent over the next two years.

Before the outbreak, the UK Oil and Gas industry association estimated that firms planned to dedicate £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) per year up to 2027 on decommissioning infrastructure in the North Sea.

The bill would have been the largest for any country in the world, analysts note, as hundreds of installations will need attention in the coming decades.

“Many of the UK’s platforms were built and designed during the 1970s,” Romana Adamcikova, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said in a report earlier this year. “Little thought would have been given to how those structures would be removed at the end of their life.

“Now, the environmental impact of decommissioning has become a thorny issue.”

UK Oil and Gas has counted 1,630 wells set to be dismantled in the next decade in British waters — the equivalent of nearly one rig every two days and requiring more than 1.2 million tons of concrete and steel to be removed.

Since 1998, the Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the North-East Atlantic, known as OSPAR, prohibits leaving in place — either wholly or in part — disused offshore installations.

But even after surface structures are removed, the seabed can still be littered with the industry’s detritus.

OSPAR also sets out a process for considering exemptions, known as “derogations,” to the prohibition which allows operators to ask to leave some structures in place in certain scenarios.

The aging Brent oil field, discovered in 1971 and located 180 kilometers northeast of the remote Shetland Islands, is a prime example of the controversy the issue can generate.

Brent is a benchmark for international crude oil prices that, after nearly 50 years of pumping, finds itself at the center of contention within OSPAR, which comprises 15 individual governments as well as the 27-member European Union.

Shell, who has exploited the field since 1976, has said it wants to leave in place parts of four decommissioned platforms, which would include 40,000 cubic meters of sediment containing about 11,000 tons of oil.

The firm said it had explored potential re-use options, such as carbon dioxide storage and wind farms, but did not consider them “credible” due to the age and distance from shore of the Eiffel Tower-sized platforms, OSPAR said.

The operator considered there to be minimal environmental and safety legacy risks from leaving them in place, it added.

But the plans provoked a furious reaction from environmental campaigners.

Greenpeace activists stormed two of the structures in October to display banners reading: “Clean up your mess, Shell!“

Meanwhile, Germany led an outcry at a special OSPAR meeting in the same month, branding the plan “absolutely unacceptable.”

It asked the company to at least set out proposals to clean the structures.

Greenpeace’s David Santillo, a University of Exeter honorary research fellow. said: “If you allow for the option to leave it in place, almost certainly it will stay in place.”

Topics: oil and gas United Kingdom Coronavirus

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Oil and gas industry officials tell of ‘climate backlash’
Business & Economy
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears

$8bn blow to Erdogan as investors flee Turkey

Updated 09 July 2020
Arab News

$8bn blow to Erdogan as investors flee Turkey

  • Overseas holdings in Istanbul stock exchange are at lowest in 16 years
Updated 09 July 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Foreign capital is flooding out of Turkey in a massive vote of no confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic competence.
Overseas investors have withdrawn nearly $8 billion from Turkish stocks since January, according to Central Bank statistics, reducing foreign investment in the Istanbul stock exchange from $32.3 billion to $24.4 billion.
As recently as 2013, the figure was $82 billion, and foreign investors now own less than 50 percent of stocks for the first time in 16 years.
“Foreign investment has left Turkey for several reasons, both internal and external,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, told Arab News.
“Externally, investors fled riskier assets like emerging markets during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those flows are returning, but investors are being much more discerning and Turkey does not seem so attractive.”
In terms of internal factors, Thin said that Turkish policymakers had made it hard for foreign investors to transact in Turkey. “This includes real money clients, not just speculative.
“By implementing ad hoc measures to try and limit speculative activity, Turkey has made it hard for real money as well. Besides these problems, Turkey’s fundamentals remain poor compared to much of the emerging markets.”
Erdogan allies claim international players are manipulating the Istanbul stock exchange through automated trading, and have demanded action to make it difficult for them to trade in Turkish assets.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Credit Suisse were banned this month from short-selling stocks for up to three months, and this year local lenders were briefly banned by the banking regulator from trading in Turkish lira with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS
JPMorgan was investigated by Turkish authorities last year after the bank published a report that advised its clients to short sell the Turkish lira.
MSCI, the provider of research-based indexes and analytics, warned last month that it may relegate Turkey from emerging market status to frontier-market status because of bans on short selling and stock lending.
With the market becoming less transparent, overseas fund managers, especially with short-term portfolios, are unenthusiastic about the Turkish market and are becoming more concerned about any forthcoming introduction of other liquidity restrictions.
The exodus of foreign capital is likely to undermine Turkey’s drive for economic growth, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when employment and investment levels have gone down, with the Turkish lira facing serious volatility.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan rejects criticism over Hagia Sophia landmark
Special
Middle-East
Hagia Sophia is Erdogan’s latest political battleground

Latest updates

‘American Sharqawia’: US Consul General Rachna Korhonen bids Saudi Arabia farewell
Arab coalition cleared of rights violations in Yemen
Empowerment and inclusion of Saudi women ‘essential for economic growth’
Tehran mayor sees ‘threat’ in Iranians’ dissatisfaction
What We Are Reading Today: Lateness

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.