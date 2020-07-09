You are here

Saudi insurers surge as vehicle checks enforced

Vehicles involved in any traffic violation in Saudi Arabia are automatically checked for insurance. (AFP)
Fahad Alzahrani

  • Move comes as relief to industry still reeling from pandemic fallout
RIYADH: Saudi insurance stocks surged on Wednesday after the traffic department said that it would enforce vehicle checks to ensure drivers had appropriate cover.

The move sent the share prices of several insurers soaring as investors bet they would benefit, as more people would subsequently be forced to buy policies.

Under the current rules, if a vehicle is involved in any traffic violation in the Kingdom, its record is automatically checked to see if there is an insurance policy linked to it.

The top five gainers on the Tadawul were all insurance firms, led by Axa, Walaa and Malath, all up by almost 10 percent on the day.

The insurance sector is one of the most represented on the Tadawul with 32 companies listed. It is also heavily exposed to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has heaped pressure on regional insurers with S&P warning in April that a spike in claims and a decline in equity markets could hurt their balance sheets.

Aljazira Capital CEO Walid bin Ghaith told Al Araibya that the new decision would be a major boost for the car insurance market in the Kingdom.

“As it is known, the insurance (of cars) is mandatory legally, but there is no mechanism to mandate all people to insure their cars,” he said. “This damaged the insurance companies, since a lot of cars are not insured, so disputes emerge when identifying the liable side in the incident. This will result in two things: First, improving the rate of claims on the insurance companies, and the second, and the more important, is opening a big market or doubling the market for the car insurance companies.”

The move will be welcome news for the auto insurance sector in Saudi Arabia, as car sales worldwide come under increased pressure as people, fearful for their job security, delay major purchasing decisions.

Topics: Saudi vehicles Saudi insurance stocks

AirAsia shares fall after auditor flags ‘going concern’ doubts

AirAsia shares fall after auditor flags ‘going concern’ doubts

  • The Malaysian company posted a loss for the first quarter of this year that was its biggest since its 2004 listing
KUALA LUMPUR: Shares in Malaysia’s AirAsia Group tumbled 11 percent on Wednesday after its auditor said there were material uncertainties that cast doubt on the budget carrier’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Ernst & Young (EY) issued an audit opinion stating that the airline’s 2019 earnings were prepared on a going concern basis, which is dependent upon a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of fundraising efforts.

In response, the airline said in a statement that Malaysia’s stock exchange had granted it 12 months relief from being classified as a financially distressed firm — a classification that would
require it to submit a business improvement plan.

Malaysia has also extended the relief to other companies which have been hit by the pandemic.

“EY is waving a red flag, which signals to investors and creditors serious risks to AirAsia if the current crisis doesn’t end soon or if the airline doesn’t get a cash injection,” said Shukor Yusof, head of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

Like airlines around the world, AirAsia has been hit hard as the coronavirus hammers travel demand. It posted a first-quarter loss of 803 million ringgit ($188 million), its biggest loss for the quarter since its 2004 listing.

The company said last month it was evaluating capital-raising proposals to strengthen its equity base and liquidity.

AirAsia management has given guidance that an equity raising via a placement or rights issue looks imminent, Affin Hwang Capital analyst Isaac Chow wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

AirAsia did not comment on its fundraising efforts.

The airline’s liabilities exceeded its assets by 1.84 billion ringgit at the end of 2019, EY said in its unqualified opinion — which indicates the auditor believes a company has prepared its statements fairly.

AirAsia said on Monday that joint ventures and collaborations were being deliberated which might result in additional third-party investments in specific segments of the group’s business.

It has also sought payment deferrals from suppliers and lenders and halted all deliveries of Airbus SE jets this year as it seeks to cut costs.

“There’s a question mark over the viability of the low cost carrier business model post-COVID19,” said Yusof. 

He said that AirAsia had little choice but to shrink its fleet size and slash staff and noting that its efforts to expand in India and Japan had not been successful.

AirAsia’s shares are down 55 percent this year, giving it a market capitalization of around $594 million. Shares in its long-haul arm, AirAsia X Bhd were also hit on Wednesday, falling 5 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, Thai Airways International and Virgin Australia Holdings have entered bankruptcy protection due to their inability to pay creditors.

Topics: AirAsia Malaysia Ernst & Young

