Finance shake-up with Saudi derivatives market to launch in Q3

Capital Market Authority chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz. (Reuters/File photo)
Updated 10 July 2020
Fahad Al-Zahrani

  • Launch of futures contracts to be made before the end of the third quarter of this year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) plans to launch a derivatives exchange in the latest move to modernize the Kingdom’s financial landscape.

An announcement about the launch of futures contracts will be made before the end of the third quarter of this year, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing CMA Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz.

“We are in the phase of developing the derivatives market with intensive work on the options contracts and the futures contracts” he said.

He was speaking in an online discussion panel organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat).

The markets chief said that the impact of the coronavirus on the market would be more visible in second quarter earnings and that the regulator was working on easing some of its procedures in response.

Tadawul is planning to launch additional derivative products gradually as part of its strategy to diversify its product offering and provide more investment opportunities for global investors.

Separately, Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan disclosed that the bourse has received a number of requests for new share offerings that are currently being reviewed. He said three companies had been approved to list on the parallel market known as “Nomu.”

 

 

Decoder

Derivative

A derivative is a financial instrument that acts as contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed-upon underlying asset such as a stock or a bond.

IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook

Updated 53 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook

  • Paris-based IEA raises forecast to 92.1 million barrels per day
  • Easing of lockdown measures in many countries caused a strong rebound to fuel deliveries
Updated 53 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The International Energy Agency (IEA) bumped up its 2020 oil demand forecast on Friday but warned that the spread of COVID-19 posed a risk to the outlook.
The Paris-based IEA raised its forecast to 92.1 million barrels per day (bpd), up 400,000 bpd from its outlook last month, citing a smaller-than-expected second-quarter decline.
“While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress ... the large, and in some countries, accelerating number of COVID-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and the risk to our market outlook is almost certainly to the downside,” the IEA said in its monthly report.
The easing of lockdown measures in many countries caused a strong rebound to fuel deliveries in May, June and likely also July, the IEA said.
But oil refining activity in 2020 is set to fall by more than the IEA anticipated last month and to grow less in 2021, it said.
“For refiners, any benefit from improving demand is likely to be offset by expectations of much tighter feedstock markets ahead. Refining margins will also be challenged by a major product stocks overhang from the very weak second quarter of 2020,” the IEA said.

