From Indian cooking to Chinese street food, Zafana brings together flavors from both cuisines at its restaurant on Prince Majed Road in Jeddah’s Aziziyah district.

The meal can begin with chaat, shaped like a volcano and made with crispy samosa, chickpeas, yogurt, tangy tamarind sauce and pomegranate. The combination of sweet, sour and spicy flavors recalls the popular savory snacks sold by street vendors across India.

Butter chicken balls offer another starter, with minced chicken and cheese coated in a crisp layer and fried, then served with cocktail sauce. The bite-sized portions put a different spin on the familiar butter chicken flavors.

The barbecue and tandoor section includes beef behari boti, marinated with mustard and browned onion before grilling which gives the meat a smoky flavor and a lasting taste of the spices.

The chicken malai boti, made with cream, coconut and mild spices, is a good option for those who prefer less spicy food. Royal kalmi tikka, made with bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt and spices before being char-grilled, is another dish worth trying for its distinct flavor, setting it apart from regular barbecue.

Among the chicken dishes, chicken shinwari has a tomato-based gravy with warm spices, while chicken reshmi handi is a creamier option.

The mutton dishes are also worth exploring, particularly mughlai nali, a slow-cooked shank prepared with almonds, cream and cardamom. Mutton Sulemani, cooked with caramelized onions and spices, offers another choice for those who prefer a rich, spiced curry.

With such an extensive menu, maintaining the quality and taste of every dish is no small task, although some dishes stand out more than others, Zafana appears to put genuine effort into getting both right.

Alongside its Indian dishes, Zafana also serves Chinese-style favorites, including chicken shashlik with rice, Mongolian chicken with vegetables and chicken chow mein with egg noodles.

The dishes are worth trying for their Indian take on Chinese cooking, with flavors that are different from traditional Chinese food, which often uses a balance of savory, sweet and umami notes rather than the stronger spices found in Indian-style Chinese dishes.

A meal here would not be complete without trying the biryani, available with chicken, mutton or shrimp.

If ordering a chicken or mutton curry, try the shahi dal mash, made with lentils, chicken, butter and spices, and pair it with butter naan. Kashmiri naan is another bread option to try alongside the meal.