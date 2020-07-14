You are here

Saudi Arabia launches $178m loan deferral plan for business

The Saudi Ministry of Finance has launched more than 15 programs to promote economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Rawan Radwan

  • The Saudi Ministry of Finance’s corporate sustainability program will ease loan requirements to support projects for 192 companies employing over 20,000 Saudis across different industries
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a SR670 million ($178 million) initiative to help businesses in the Kingdom defer loan installments due this year amid economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance’s corporate sustainability program will ease loan requirements to support projects for 192 companies employing over 20,000 Saudis across different industries. The ministry launched the program to support the private sector and reduce the financial and economic impact of the pandemic.

Mohammed Alomran, a financial analyst and president of Gulf Center for Financial Consultancy, said the initiative will have long-term benefits.

“This initiative comes within a package of stimulus plans to boost private sector growth and maintain the Saudi workforce as these entities encounter the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

The ministry has launched more than 15 programs to promote economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic. Alomran expects even more to be launched in response to the challenges facing the private sector. The initiative may worry some companies concerned about accumulating debt, Alomran told Arab News. But despite this, he believes it is a win-win situation for business.

“The cash flow in these entities will be in a strong position in 2021 for repayment as scheduled,” he said.

“As far as accessibility to new debt, I do not think this will be considered now as it will depend on the financial position of each entity next year,” he added. The economic damage caused by COVID-19 has had a devastating effect. Businesses forced to close under government lockdown orders are just beginning to get back on their feet.

Alomran said: “Given the nonstop flow of initiatives geared to stimulate the Saudi private sector, I think the ball now is in the court of the private sector to repay the local economy and society with increased spending and hiring of new Saudi youth.”

Topics: saudi ministry of finance Saudi corona virus

Vodafone Egypt deal delay beneficial: Expert

Updated 7 min 42 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Vodafone Egypt deal delay beneficial: Expert

  • The delay of the agreement gives STC time to consider the variables that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 7 min 42 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has said it will need two additional months to close an acquisition deal to buy a 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

According to a logistics expert, Zael Aldayhani, the delay gives STC time to consider the variables that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes brought on by the global health crisis.

STC concluded a deal in January to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, then decided in April to extend the process for 90 days due to logistical challenges stemming from the spread of COVID-19.

STC said it would extend the period again — to September — for the same reason. Vodafone Egypt is the largest mobile operator in Egypt with over 44 million subscribers and a 40 percent market share. The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund owns a majority stake in STC.

Aldayhani said the Saudi-Egyptian deal was encountering difficult times and challenges, significantly the inability of the team to travel and move around.

“Movement and travel is difficult in both countries in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told Arab News. “Another challenge is the absence of accurate investment forecasts for the sector.”

There are numerous aspects of the deal that should be addressed, a matter that was hard for the time being, and it was natural to extend the period in the present conditions and circumstances. However, this postponement did not mean that the deal had been canceled. Assessment was essential in order to determine the fair price of the shares available for acquisition, he added.

Aldayhani believed that the extension would be beneficial for STC because the company would be able to carefully study the variables that had taken place before and after the pandemic for a more accurate picture.

Topics: Vodafone Egypt Saudi Telecom Company (STC) COVID-19

