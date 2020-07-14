You are here

  UAE postpones launch of Hope Mars Mission due to weather conditions 

UAE postpones launch of Hope Mars Mission due to weather conditions 

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirate’s probe mission to Mars was postponed on Tuesday due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) said.

The UAE mission to explore Mars will be launched on Friday July 17, at 12:43 a.m. UAE time, the agency explained,  as weather conditions at the launch site on Tanegashima Island were not suitable.

The Mars probe was a deal signed by MBRSC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) company.

The mission will send an unmanned probe called ‘Hope’ to study the Martian atmosphere and climate. Hope’ will be a spacecraft, roughly the size of a car. The probe is expected to arrive at Mars between January and March of 2021 to coincide with the country’s 50th anniversary.

If it reaches Mars, it will be the first-ever successful Arab mission to another planet.

DUBAI: Holders of UAE visit visas that expired after March 1 must leave the country by Aug. 10 or face fines for overstay, national daily Gulf News reported.
The UAE earlier said it was cancelling the extension of visa validity that was given because of the pandemic that shuttered international borders.
The rule covers entry permits, visit visas and tourist visas that expired after March 1.
Holders of visas that expired before March 1 were asked to leave anytime between May 18 and Aug. 19 to avoid penalties for overstay.
Details about UAE visas can be accessed through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s online services.

