COVID-19 puts Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' back in the box after 130-year reign

Richard Branson, chairman of Virgin Atlantic, sits among Mumbai's lunch couriers, known as dabbawalas, at a railway station in Mumbai, April 1, 2005. (Reuters)
A Dabbawala sorts tiffin lunch boxes, before delivery, in front of Churchgate railway station in Mumbai. (Getty Images)
Updated 14 July 2020
Pamela Raghunath

COVID-19 puts Mumbai’s ‘dabbawalas’ back in the box after 130-year reign

  • Instantly recognisable in their white uniforms paired with the traditional Gandhi caps, the dabbawalas were the envy of delivery giants such as FedEx and Amazon
  • The process would see teams of 40 to 60 men collect the “dabbas” from the registered homes by 9 a.m. before carting them off in cycles and handcarts to the nearest railway station
MUMBAI: A 130-year-old delivery network that has fed Mumbai for decades could collapse after the coronavirus lockdown rendered thousands of its employees jobless.

The delivery system was the primary source of income for 5,000 men who are mostly semi-literate and earned around INR15,000 a month ($200) by lugging more than 200,000 lunch boxes across the city every day, irrespective of rain, thunder or riots, earning themselves the moniker of dabbawalas or the “ones who carry a box.”

But with India imposing a nationwide lockdown in March, the state government of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, was forced to shut down all public transport and essential services as well.

“After the lockdown in March, our service came to a standstill since the suburban trains, Mumbai’s lifeline, came to a halt,” Raghunath Medge, a third-generation dabbawalla and president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, told Arab News on Monday. “Though some offices have opened now, we cannot function without trains.” 

Instantly recognisable in their white uniforms paired with the traditional Gandhi caps, the dabbawalas were the envy of delivery giants such as FedEx and Amazon, with billionaire businessman Richard Branson reportedly travelling with a group of them to deliver tiffins to his employees at Virgin, Mumbai, to learn their operational secrets.

However unlike Uber Eats or Swiggy, which connect customers with their restaurants of choice, the food delivered by the dabbawalas is always homemade.

The process would see teams of 40 to 60 men collect the “dabbas” from the registered homes by 9 a.m. before carting them off in cycles and handcarts to the nearest railway station, where the boxes are sorted and deposited in wooden crates in the luggage van of trains.

At the other end, the next batch picks, sorts and delivers these boxes to the offices mostly in South Mumbai, after which the empty boxes are returned to their owners by 6 pm through the same system.

Medge said Mumbaikers preferred the service as they could “relish on homemade food at a reasonable price,” with charges ranging from $11-16 per customer, depending on their location.

Mistakes were a rarity, he added, a fact corroborated by a 2010 Harvard Business School study which said that the dabbawalas made fewer than 3.4 errors per million deliveries.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a disastrous effect on the lives of these delivery boys.

“Dabbawalas were paid salaries only up to March and after that our workers have been unable to collect their payment from customers – since housing complexes are not allowing their entry into buildings due to fear of COVID-19,” he said.

Most of the dabbawalas are from Pune, which is a three-hour drive from Mumbai. Since the lockdown, more than 4,000 have returned to their villages in Junnar, Ambegaon, Maval, Mulshi, Rajgurunagar, Sangamner and other places in the Sahyadri-Western Ghat hilly region, Medge said.

“They went by whatever vehicle they could get hold of— motorbikes, scooters, private cars and even cycles. They have been doing odd jobs, working in their farms, or others’ fields. Cyclone Nisarga also affected agriculture.”

Those who stayed back have been subsisting on food items supplied by charitable organisations, while facing the grim prospect of sourcing money for rent and essential medicines.

One of the worst affected dabbawalas is Rambhau Jadhav, a 59-year-old resident of the Malad suburb and a father of four sons who lost one to COVID-19 recently.

“My son Santosh, 39, was admitted to a municipal hospital after he developed a fever,” he told Arab News. “His wife was also admitted. Without informing us, my son, whose condition was deteriorating, was taken to Nair Hospital where he died in the ambulance on June 24. We were informed of his demise in the evening.”

Santosh is survived by his wife, who is now out of quarantine, and their five-year-old son.

The conditions are no better for those who have returned to their villages either.

“I came with my family in March itself as no job meant I could not pay my rent for my Jogeshwari home in Mumbai,” Pandurang Jadhav, 38, told Arab News by phone from his village in Maval, Pune district. “Here, we do get rations from our Association which helps us stay alive. My family includes my wife, three kids, my mother and a brother who is very ill.” 

The dabba service was conceptualized by a Parsi banker who wanted to have home-cooked food and assigned the task to an unemployed man to deliver his lunch to him at work.

The idea caught on and, in 1890, Mahadeo Havaji Bachche, a migrant laborer from Maval who was working as a loader at Bombay Port, began a lunch delivery service with nearly 100 men.

The service became an instant hit as the city lacked canteens or eateries in those days and rail commuters found it difficult to carry lunch boxes in crowded trains.

Bachche unionized the dabbawalas and, in 1956, registered it as a charitable trust under the title of Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Trust.

Thirty years later, they came to be known as the Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers’ Association.

Topics: Mumbai dabbawalas COVID-19

Nepal PM angers India with Hindu deity claim

Updated 15 July 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Nepal PM angers India with Hindu deity claim

  • Anger erupts after leader accuses New Delhi of ‘cultural encroachment’
Updated 15 July 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A claim by Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli that the disputed religious site of Ayodhya was in Nepal, not India, and that the Hindu deity Lord Ram was Nepalese, has inflamed tensions between the neighboring countries.

Oli also accused India of “cultural encroachment” in its use of the religious site, reigniting a feud over the issue that goes back centuries.

“Ram was not Indian, but Nepali. Nepal has become a victim of cultural encroachment and its history has been manipulated,” Oli said while marking the holiday of Bhanu Jayanti at his residence in Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital.

This year’s Bhanu Jayanti marks the 206th birthday of renowned Nepalese poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, who translated the Ramayana, the Hindu epic, from Sanskrit into the Nepali language. Nepal, like India, is dominated by a single belief system, with 81.3 percent of its population identifying as Hindu.

However, 80 percent of the Indian population is also Hindu and claim that Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram.

But on Monday Oli said India had created a “fake” Ayodhya, and that it was actually “located west of Birgunj in Nepal.”

He said: “India has created a disputed Ayodhya, a fake Ayodhya. Lord Ram’s kingdom was not in Uttar Pradesh but in Nepal, near Balmiki Ashram.”

Officials from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the claims. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Mittal told Arab News that the Nepalese premier is a “communist” and is “playing the Chinese game.”

He said: “Communists in Nepal will be rejected by the masses in the same way they have been in India, even as left-wing parties in India played with people’s faith.”

The BJP is a predominantly Hindu party that has gained huge political and electoral power in India. It has staged a long-term campaign to build a temple for Lord Ram at the disputed religious site in Ayodhya.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the BJP, then only a marginal political power, launched a divisive political strategy to build a temple on the site of the 16th-century Babri Mosque. The party and other Hindu organizations claimed the mosque was built by Babur, the first Mughal emperor, following the demolition of a temple which allegedly marked the site of Ram’s birth.

The campaign resulted in the demolition of the mosque by Hindu activists in 1992, leading to religious violence across the country, which claimed hundreds of lives. Mumbai witnessed one of the worst religious riots in its history.

The matter went to court and after several years, the Supreme Court, in a controversial judgment in November last year, awarded the disputed territory to a Hindu trust and gave Muslim petitioners five acres of land in a separate place in Ayodhya to construct a building of their choice.

The World Hindu Organization, an ally of the BJP and a prominent group which mobilized people for the Ram temple campaign in Ayodhya, said that by claiming that Ayodhya was in Nepal, Oli was hurting the religious traditions of the two countries.

“This is an attempt to hurt the ancient religious bonding and feelings between Nepal and India,” Sharad Sharma, the group’s spokesperson, told Arab News.

Dhirendra K. Jha, journalist and author of the investigative book “Ayodhya — The Dark Night,” said that India’s claims were nothing but a “myth.”

He said: “The story of Ram is a myth and not based on any historical evidence. And you cannot prove that he was born in Ayodhya, which is located in Uttar Pradesh.”

He added that Oli’s claim was part of the “myth-making” process, as there were “varied stories about Ram.”

“The entire process of myth-making is something used by different communities in different points of history. That’s why there are so many varied stories about Ram. You also have examples of several birthplaces of Ram in terms of belief. Nepal’s PM is talking about one such myth,” Jha said.

He added that the latest controversy is a sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries.

“In normal times, these statements by Oli would not have attracted attention. But now the relationship between India and Nepal is not good, that’s why it’s being taken seriously. The statement would hurt the BJP because it has grown as an all-India party by using Ram and Ayodhya as symbols,” Jha said.

Ties between India and Nepal have been strained since November last year when New Delhi published a new political map claiming disputed territory as its own.

The crisis between the two neighbors — who share more than 1,800 km of border territory — reached a peak on May 8 when New Delhi announced the inauguration of a Himalayan road link which passes through the disputed area of Kalapani.

Topics: nepal hindu K. P. Sharma Oli

