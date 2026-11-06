HONG KONG: China’s ‌marriage rate for the first nine months of this year plummeted to its lowest level in ​18 years, fueling concerns about declining births and demographic strain in a country where childbearing remains closely tied to wedlock.

A total of 4.65 million couples got married from January to end September, while 2.08 million couples divorced, according to ‌data from ‌the Ministry of Civil ​Affairs ‌published ⁠this ​week.

The ⁠number was the lowest in 18 years, local news outlet Yicai reported on Friday.

Chinese authorities have rolled out a range of measures in recent years to encourage marriage and childbearing, including family subsidies, ⁠childcare support, and reduced childbirth-related medical ‌costs.

They have ‌also pledged to integrate ​youth development into urban ‌planning, housing, health care, education and public services, ‌in a broader push to make urban life more supportive for young people, children and families.

Despite these efforts, China is now ‌supporting more elderly people than children, with the old-age dependency ratio surpassing that ⁠of ⁠children.

China’s population fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, as its birth rate dropped to a record low, prompting demographers to warn of further declines.

The number of women in China of reproductive age, defined by the United Nations as 15-49, is set to drop by more than two-thirds to ​under 100 million ​by the end of the century.