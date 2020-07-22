You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices double in three-month recovery from ‘Black Monday’

Oil prices double in three-month recovery from ‘Black Monday’

Saudi Arabia's Manifa oil field. The Kingdom oversaw agreements among the OPEC+ alliance to cut oil production. (Aramco)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxwdx

Updated 22 July 2020
Frank Kane

Oil prices double in three-month recovery from ‘Black Monday’

  • Brent crude, the global benchmark, nudged the $45 level for most of the day
  • Rises come as e OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia and Russia moved to stage two of their deal
Updated 22 July 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices continued their steady recovery on Tuesday as traders absorbed the significance of last week’s OPEC+ continuation of historic output cuts.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, nudged the $45 level for most of the day, at one point hitting $44.89 — its highest in more than four months of tumultuous trading, and more than double its low point on “Black Monday” in April.

The OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have moved to stage two of their deal, adding about 2million barrels per day (bpd) to the global market, much of it for domestic summer consumption.

Renewed optimism about big global economies reopening, especially in Asia, also boosted sentiment among traders. “Crude exports are keeping the market buoyant, with China buying as much as they can at levels that make refining margins look handsome,” said Matt Stanley, director of international oil trader StarFuels in Dubai.

China has emerged as a big buyer of crude oil at the historically low prices of the past few months, looking to have fuel on hand as its economy recovers fast from the coronavirus lockdown.

Imports to China by sea are up by around 3 million bpd, and a lot of that is in floating storage.

Saudi Aramco is a major supplier to China, and has been raising its selling prices there as demand has picked up again.

Analysts at the financial consultancy Seeking Alpha said there was a rebalancing under way in global oil markets, with global inventories falling at a rate of about 4 milion bpd from the high levels of oversupply at the height of the crisis.

“The Saudis in particular are well aware that the Chinese took full advantage of low oil prices,” the consultancy said.

Energy officials in Riyadh adopted a “wait and see” attitude to reports that Iraq was exporting more oil in July than it had agreed to under the OPEC+ deal. Baghdad had pledged to reach 100 per cent compliance and make up the shortfall by September, but is currently significantly below levels of compliance with the new cuts schedule.

Topics: oil price OPEC Saudi Arabia Oil

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister sees potential extension to oil cuts until end of 2022
Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia oversees oil agreement on stage 2 of output cuts

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

  • Moody’s expects growth to be at double the 2015-2019 rate
Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low debt and robust balance sheet are among its key credit strengths according to a report from Moody’s, the credit ratings agency.

A large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs and prudent financial system regulation also support the sovereign credit profile, it said.

But significant challenges remain for the country that has been hit by the double blow of the pandemic at a time of weak oil prices.

“The Saudi government has made some initial progress in its ambitious and comprehensive reform plans to diversify fiscal revenue streams and the economy away from hydrocarbons,” said Alexander Perjessy, a Moody’s vice president. “However, their full implementation will be challenging and their positive impact will only be felt over the longer term.” 

Still, the economy is expected to grow at an average rate of around 3 percent during 2021-24, which is nearly double the average during 2015-19 (1.6 percent) but lower than the 4.1 percent growth rate recorded during 2005-14. 

Moody’s expects real GDP to decline by 4.5 percent in 2020 and higher fiscal deficits in the coming years that will increase government debt above 35 percent of GDP from 22.8 percent at the end of 2019.

The swift introduction of stimulus measures have helped the Saudi financial sector respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Riyad Bank said in a separate report published on Tuesday.

Long-term investments in health infrastructure in the Kingdom, combined with favorable demographics and firm economic foundations, have also positioned Saudi Arabia well to tackle the challenges presented by the pandemic according to the report.

“Low public debt, a strong credit rating and high foreign exchange reserves provided the Kingdom with a cushion against external shocks, including the decline in global demand for oil and other commodities,” said OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys. 

“While the authorities have had to accommodate these temporary internal shortfalls in revenue, the country’s outlook for recovery is bright, supported by the competitive cost of oil production and an abundance of reserves.”

Riyad Bank’s CEO Tareq Alsadhan, said that banks in the Kingdom had faced the pandemic from an advantageous position, pushed by consecutive years of solid performances.

“Looking ahead, industry is expected to play its part by adopting a prudent approach that balances risk with the need to support the economy,” he said.

Sandeep Srivastava, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said that the Saudi economy in 2020 is expected to contract less than other major G20 economies.

While a full economic recovery is still faltering in many countries a recent survey PwC survey found that 72 percent of chief financial officers in the Middle East expect it will take three months or more for businesses to return to “business as usual.” 

“As organizations have increasingly realized the effects of COVID-19, we have seen a consistent lengthening in expected recovery timelines,” he said.

“While the contraction (this year) is likely short term in nature, it is important to recognize there has been a significant impact on the economy, businesses, and people.”

Topics: Saudi economy Moody's

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi economy set to grow this year, driven by non-oil sector: central bank

Latest updates

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority
‘Martyr of duty’: Young doctor’s coronavirus death shocks Lebanon
Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’
Philippine prisoner deaths spark call for probe
What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.