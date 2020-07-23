You are here

Mideast sovereign investors hunt for bargains in Europe

Gold now accounts for 4.8 percent of central bank reserve portfolios. (AFP)
Updated 23 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

  • On average, 4.8 percent of total central bank reserve portfolios are now allocated to gold — up from 4.2 percent in 2019
RIYADH: Middle East sovereign investors have piled into European companies in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to an Invesco survey.

Sovereigns in the Middle East were more likely to look to Europe for bargains over the next 12 months, with 38 percent increasing their exposure to emerging Europe and the same proportion to developed Europe. 

“The market turmoil in March and April saw asset prices fall considerably, especially as some investors sold securities to ensure liquidity,” said Zainab Kufaishi, head of Middle East and Africa at Invesco. “This presented opportunities to gain exposure to ‘blue chip’ companies at good prices.” 

Sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf are among the biggest in the world. Invesco said many were well prepared for the COVID-19 crisis, which it called an “unprecedented buying opportunity.”

Funds, it added, had learned the lessons from the 2008 financial crisis, which included building large cash reserves and making organizational improvements for managing liquidity.

At the end of 2019, even before COVID-19, Middle Eastern sovereign funds were cautious. Their average equity allocations as an overall proportion of the portfolio was 16 percent, compared to 26 percent for their peers globally.

Looking forward, 43 percent of Middle East sovereigns said they planned to increase allocations to equities at lower valuations, with 29 percent of sovereigns aiming to decrease equity allocations.

At the same time, 57 percent said they would increase fixed income allocations, 43 percent would boost infrastructure exposure and half planned to increase their private equity allocation.

“Traditionally, fixed income is seen as a defensive anchor and this was tested by the crisis with even US government debt caught up in a broad sell off as investors rushed into cash. However, government interventions ... had a positive impact on many fixed income portfolios” said Rod Ringrow, head of official institutions at Invesco.

Gold has also proven popular among sovereign investors. On average, 4.8 percent of total central bank reserve portfolios are now allocated to gold, from 4.2 percent in 2019, with almost half citing a potential to replace negative yielding debt as a primary advantage. “Last year’s study found gold to be growing in popularity, but COVID-19 has revealed it as an asset class now staking a claim to a new role within sovereign portfolios,” added Ringrow.

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

Updated 41 min 22 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

  • Finance minister pledges more investment
Updated 41 min 22 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will not enter a new “age of austerity” because of the twin hits to its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan pledged on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is not in austerity and we are not getting into an austerity phase,” the minister said. “The world is facing a serious impact from COVID-19, and Saudi is no exception. We are also facing a serious impact from oil price volatility.”
Al-Jadaan said the government had not reduced spending and the budget set out last year would be maintained, but some funds would be reallocated to health care and away from projects delayed by anti-pandemic measures. “So from that point of view, we are not taking austerity measures,” he said.
The minister told a Bloomberg online seminar that the recent tripling of VAT to 15 per cent was part of a strategy to assess all fiscal options, and that much of the increased revenue would be directed “to provide better services to the people.”
The total stimulus injected by the government to combat the fallout from the pandemic amounted to about $65 billion, he said, and liquidity was “ample” in the system.
Asked if the Kingdom would consider further stimulus in the event of a “second wave” of economic damage, he replied: “We stand ready, we are assessing the needs of the economy. But yes, definitely, we will provide whatever support is needed to ensure the economy recovers.”
He left open the possibility that the Kingdom could introduce some form of income tax. “We consider all options available,” he said, but also pointed to the long-term challenge of introducing such a tax from scratch. “I’m not ruling anything out, but nothing is imminent,” he said.
Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia would “double down” on the investment program to implement its Vision 2030 diversification strategy. “These are long-term strategies, and by the time COVID-19 dies down, they will have borne fruit,” he said.
In particular, the privatization program would be continued, he said. The Kingdom had received “very attractive bids” for some state-owned businesses, and the water industry, health care and education could form part of a privatization plan that could bring in more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the next few years.
Al-Jadaan said the government was still considering whether this year’s summit of leaders of the G20, of which Saudi Arabia is president, would be a physical event, a digital forum, or a hybrid of the two.
“We want to showcase Saudi Arabia,” he said.
 

