First regional grain terminal to be built in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Commercial Port

A 313,000-square-meter grain terminal will be built. (Shutterstock)
SPA

  • The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley and Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. (SALIC) signed an agreement to build a 313,000-square-meter grain terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port capable of handling 5 million tons of produce a year.

SALIC, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, was formed in 2011 to secure food supply for Saudi Arabia through mass production and investment.

The project will link the Kingdom to global grain sources, especially in areas where SALIC holds investments.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley and Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser, and was signed by Saad Al-Khalb, president of Mawani and the CEO of SALIC, Sulaiman Al-Rumaih.

Al-Fadley, who is also the chairman of SALIC’s board of directors, said: “This strategic partnership with Mawani has lasted for over 30 years and is considered one of the key pillars of the food security system in the Kingdom. The project aims to enhance the velocity of the main grain influx to Saudi Arabia and is considered the first regional center for grains in the commercial port of Yanbu.”

He added that SALIC relies on the geographical location of the Kingdom and the port infrastructure to enhance food distribution in the region by linking the Kingdom to global grain sources, especially countries where SALIC is investing

Al-Jasser, who is also the chairman of Mawani’s board, said: “The Yanbu grain project aims to build the first regional center and logistic platform for importing, processing and exporting grains in KSA, taking advantage of the Yanbu Commercial Port’s exceptional location on the Red Sea coast and the competitive advantage its provides given its proximity to local and regional markets in the Red Sea Basin and the Horn of Africa.”

He added: “This partnership plays a vital role in the ports and logistic services sector, given they are the main enablers of many key industries and sectors, including the food security sector. It also goes in line with Mawani’s strategic objectives of fully utilizing the huge absorptive capacity in Saudi ports and raising the percentage of private sector investment in the port sector to 90 percent by 2030. By doing this it will serve the establishment of various development projects that contribute to achieving added value to the national economy, and supporting the investment landscape and commercial traffic in the Kingdom.”

Al-Jasser said the project will support operational traffic in the Yanbu Commercial Port, attract additional international shipping lines and increase investment in the logistic services sector.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudis celebrating Eid urged to maintain safety measures

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Saudi Arabia has conducted 3 million PCR tests since virus outbreak
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Saudi health officials on Thursday urged Muslims celebrating Eid Al-Adha not to drop their guard in sticking to safety measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health stressed the need for people to maintain social distancing rules, continue to wash their hands regularly, and wear a face mask.

“During this blessed occasion (Eid Al-Adha), there will be several opportunities during gatherings and activities for all of us to connect, but that connection needs to be mindful of social distancing,” said ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

Any interactions should be safe, healthy, and danger-free, to avoid the spread of the virus. “We can be happy around each other and safe. Wearing a mask and continuously washing your hands will not ruin an occasion. Remember to not exceed the allowed number of 50 individuals in an enclosed space,” added Al-Aly.

He noted that the number of COVID-19 deaths had stabilized and decreased over the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, according to Al-Ekhbariya, Tetamman (rest assured) clinics in Asir received more than 26,000 individuals across 24 facilities in the region, and 18 branches in Qassim dealt with 25,000 people.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 260,394 - The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA
  • 213,490 - The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom
  • 44,260 - The number of active cases in Saudi Arabia

Tetamman clinics have been established to treat Saudis, expats, and illegal residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

As part of efforts to expand the monitoring of the spread of COVID-19 and protect high-risk groups, the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya) has launched a new national registration platform to collect data on people who have tested positive for the disease. Resulting statistics will enable experts to conduct appropriate research, such as studies of drug efficacy and clinical protocols.

Weqaya has been at the forefront of the Kingdom’s drive to combat the virus outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia recorded 34 new COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall total to 2,635. There were 2,238 new cases reported in the Kingdom, meaning 260,394 people had now contracted the disease, of which 44,269 were active cases with 2,170 patients being in a critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 147 were in Al-Hofuf, 143 in Riyadh, and 119 in Makkah.

Ministry officials also announced that 3,092 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 213,490.

The number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests carried out in the Kingdom had reached 3 million.

Topics: Coronavirus EID HOLIDAYS Saudi Arabia

