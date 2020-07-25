You are here

Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow

Moscow police said Saturday they have detained over 30 people on charges of involvement in fights and disturbances. (File/AFP)
  • The clashes between members of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Russian capital follow an outbreak of hostilities on the border between the two South Caucasus neighbors earlier this month
  • In a series of clashes across Moscow that followed, Armenians and Azerbaijanis engaged in fights and attacked each other’s shops and restaurants
MOSCOW: Azerbaijanis and Armenians have engaged in a series of fights and violent rampages in Moscow, venting their anger over recent cross-border clashes between the two ex-Soviet nations.
Moscow police said Saturday they have detained over 30 people on charges of involvement in fights and disturbances. In St. Petersburg, police detained dozens Saturday in a bid to prevent another big fight between Azerbaijanis and Armenians.
The clashes between members of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Russian capital follow an outbreak of hostilities on the border between the two South Caucasus neighbors earlier this month. Several days of cross-border shelling left about 20 people dead.
Russian news reports said the spate of violent incidents began when groups of Azerbaijanis beat up Armenians in Moscow early Friday and later assailed Armenian-owned stores.
In a series of clashes across Moscow that followed, Armenians and Azerbaijanis engaged in fights and attacked each other’s shops and restaurants.
Calls for restraint from Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats and other officials didn’t seem to have any effect and the brawls have continued.
Armenians’ Union in Russia said that officials from Russia’s Federal Security Service, the top KGB successor agency, held a meeting Friday with representatives of the Armenian community to discuss the violent clashes and promised that the instigators of violence would be punished.
The two Caucasus neighbors have been locked for decades in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled, and clashes have been frequent.
Russia has maintained close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and has been part of the so-called Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe alongside the US and France, which has tried to mediate a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Moscow Russia

Migrant surge turns Italian island of Lampedusa into ‘powder keg’

Migrant surge turns Italian island of Lampedusa into ‘powder keg’

  • Lampedusa mayor warns of ‘explosion’ after latest wave of Libyan arrivals
ROME: Tensions on Lampedusa, the tiny Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean, are at breaking point following the arrival of more than 250 migrants from Libya in the past two days, with the island’s mayor describing the situation as “explosive.”

The latest group of migrants landed in small boats on Saturday, placing further strain on Lampedusa’s already overcrowded holding center.

A wave of more than 1,000 migrants has reached the island from Libya in the past three days.

“The situation now is unmanageable. It is an emergency,” Salvatore Martello, Lampedusa’s mayor, told Arab News.

“If the government doesn’t proclaim a state of emergency, I will,” he said.

The migrants were either rescued at sea or managed to avoid detection by the Italian and Libyan coast guards.

All the arrivals — some traveling in dinghies carrying only six to eight people — were sent to the holding center on the island, known as the “hotspot.”

------

READ MORE: Video of Italian police abuse of Tunisian migrants goes viral

------

Designed to hold about 100 people, the facility now houses 10 times that number.

Local officials on Saturday ordered an emergency transfer of about 300 migrants to another center in Sicily.

“The hotspot is no longer able to welcome migrants,” Martello said. “The responsibility for this emergency should not fall on the mayor, the municipal administration and the people living in the island.”

He said: “It seems impossible to stop this wave. We have already transferred some migrants to Sicily, but by the time they leave the island there are even more arriving, so the hotspot remains overcrowded.

“Today no transfer to Porto Empedocle (in Sicily) is planned, but five dinghies have already arrived from Tunisia.”

Lampedusa is about 100 km from the Tunisian coast.  

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese is expected go to Tunis on Monday for talks with Tunisian authorities on a joint strategy to prevent migrants leaving the country for Italy.

“The Tunisian government has to do something, they must cooperate to stop this wave. Italy cannot be left alone,” Anna Maria Bernini, a Forza Italia senator told Arab news.

“We understand that people want to flee from Libya where there is no peace, but Tunisia is safe as far as we know. So they must do something and quickly, otherwise Lampedusa will explode,” she said.

The Tunisian Statistic Institute has said that it will collect data until March 2021 to help define the country’s migration policies.

Meanwhile, Italy’s foreign ministry has allocated funds to support the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia, which helps voluntary repatriation of migrants.

Topics: Italy Libya migrants

