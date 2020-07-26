You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait Petroleum keen on preserving public funds, CEO says

Kuwait Petroleum keen on preserving public funds, CEO says

The Kuwaiti government announced in March a reduction in its energy sector’s operating spending. Above, the Shuaiba oil refinery. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgb8r

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait Petroleum keen on preserving public funds, CEO says

  • Kuwaiti government earlier cut its energy sector’s operating spending
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) wants to preserve public funds to counter the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned firm’s CEO said, after it started to implement austerity measures and reduce expenses.

In statement Hashem Hashem said the company paid great attention to the observations of all oversight bodies, both external and internal, state news agency KUNA reported.

Hashem said the company’s commitment “to adhere to the principle of full cooperation with the parliament to complete its oversight role in order to achieve the common goal of serving Kuwait’s interest.

In March the Kuwaiti government announced a reduction in its energy sector’s operating spending as oil prices collapsed because of coronavirus outbreak.

Hashem in an earlier memo said KPC and its subsidiaries would “rationalize spending and review their priorities for the financial year of 2020/2021, while ensuring the safety and continuity of the company’s operations.”

Among KPC’s cost-cutting measures are the termination of services of non-Kuwaitis under permanent and private contracts as well as subcontractors.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company, a KPC subsidiary, likewise abandoned plans to build the 1.5-gigawatt Al-Dabdaba solar complex which would have been operational by 2021.

It was likewise reported that the Ahmadi City buildings project has been cancelled after being considered as ‘a non-strategic project.’

Topics: Kuwait Petroleum Corp Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait’s KPC to introduce new pricing mechanism for its crude oil
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s KPC says crude oil production capacity to reach 4.75 million barrels a day in 2040

Oman hotel revenues halved amid coronavirus lockdown

Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Oman hotel revenues halved amid coronavirus lockdown

Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Three-to-five star rated hotels in Oman reported a sharp fall in revenues during the first half of the year, weighed by the coronavirus pandemic which hit demand for rooms particularly from foreign tourists.
Receipts fell 51.5 percent to $146.02 million during the first six months of 2020, compared to $301.2 million during the same period of 2019, as hotel occupancy rates dipped to 32 percent as of June against 55.3 percent previously.
Data from Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information also reflected the hoteliers’ revenue woes as the number of hotel guests fell by over half to 409,940 by June from 871,595 previously. Omani hotels received 1.77 million guests and generated revenues worth $597.24 million in 2019.
The Gulf nation welcomed more than 3.5 million tourists in 2019, 8.14 percent higher from 2018 figures, with visitors mostly coming from its regional neighbors, India and China.
Oman’s hotels meanwhile are implementing precautions including mandatory temperature checks for staff, random COVID-19 tests, and regular use of hand sanitizers as they reopen after months of closure due to the virus.
Several global hotel chains, including Kempinski, that have operations in Oman have particularly issued guidelines to make sure their protocols meet local health and safety standards.

Topics: hotel tourist Oman

Related

Middle-East
Oman residents abroad must renew visas online before return

Latest updates

Kuwait Petroleum keen on preserving public funds, CEO says
Oman hotel revenues halved amid coronavirus lockdown
Saudi filmmakers ‘The Godus Brothers’ premiere debut film
First pilgrims arrive in Makkah for Hajj 2020
What We Are Reading Today: Waiting for an Echo by Christine Montross

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.