Moderna gets further $472 million US award for coronavirus vaccine development

The US government awarded another $472m to US biotech Moderna to support the phase 3 clinical trials on July 26, 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The funding will support late-stage clinical development of the vaccine and the phase 3 trials.
WASHINGTON D.C: Moderna Inc. said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.
The US-based drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna’s vaccine candidate.
In April, Moderna had received $483 million from the US federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, when the experimental vaccine was in an early-stage trial conducted by the US National Institutes of Health.
“Encouraged by the Phase 1 data, we believe that our mRNA vaccine may aid in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing future outbreaks,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said in a press release.
BARDA’s total funding for the experimental vaccine of Moderna, the first in the United States to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, is now about $955 million.
The vaccine uses synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) to inoculate against the coronavirus. Such treatments help the body immunize against a virus and can potentially be developed and manufactured more quickly than traditional vaccines.
A Phase 3 study, conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will begin on July 27 and involve about 30,000 participants, according to the company.
Moderna said it remains on track to be able to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.
The announcement about further funding came two days after the drug developer said its formula used in developing the vaccine was not covered under patents owned by Arbutus Biopharma.
Pfizer Inc, Novavax Inc, Britian’s AstraZeneca Plc are other few drug makers that received funding from BARDA for coronavirus vaccine development.

Pakistan coronavirus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

Updated 26 July 2020
AFP

Pakistan coronavirus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

  • Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June
  • In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths
Updated 26 July 2020
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen an 80-percent drop in coronavirus deaths but risks a spike in new cases after the upcoming Eid festival, a government health official said Sunday.
According to government data, Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June. On Saturday, only 24 new fatalities were reported over the previous day.
Zafar Mirza, a senior health adviser for Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters about six percent of those being tested were positive for coronavirus.
“The number of deaths caused by coronavirus has dropped by 80 percent in Pakistan,” he said.
In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths.
Some observers, however, warn the numbers do not reflect the true extent of cases in Pakistan, with many people reluctant to get tested and overall testing rates still low.
Faisal Sultan, who is helping lead the government’s coronavirus response, said Sunday that only 23,000 out of an available 50,000 tests had been utilized in the previous 24 hours.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a query about why the testing rate was so low.
Many people ignored social distancing guidelines and flocked to mosques and markets during the last religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan in May, helping fuel a subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan.
The increase prompted the World Health Organization to call for new lockdowns across Pakistan.
For the upcoming Eid Al-Adha festival, which begins Friday in Pakistan, Mirza said people should not flock to animal markets and urged them to “buy sacrificial animals online to prevent a spike in new coronavirus cases.”
“Any negligence... could make the situation worse,” he said.

