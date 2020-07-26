You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen flooding kills 14, washes away houses

Yemen flooding kills 14, washes away houses

A Yemeni child plays in a flooded street in the southern city of Aden. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc8kp

Updated 26 July 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen flooding kills 14, washes away houses

  • The largest death toll was recorded in the western province of Hodeidah, where 13 people died and more than 35 houses in three districts were destroyed
  • Heavy rains also hit the capital Sanaa, causing floods that affected many residential areas
Updated 26 July 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Heavy rains and flash flooding hit almost all Yemeni provinces in the last couple of days, killing at least 14 people and washing away dozens of houses, local media and local officials said on Sunday.

The largest death toll was recorded in the western province of Hodeidah, where 13 people died and more than 35 houses in three districts were destroyed. 

Images on social media showed floods washing away houses, farms and cars in poor districts of Hodeidah. Flooding killed one person and ruined houses and farms in the province of Ibb, local media and residents said. 

Heavy rains also hit the capital Sanaa, causing floods that affected many residential areas. “The damage in all affected areas is huge,” Salem Al-Khanbashi, Yemen’s deputy prime minister, told Arab News. 

The flooding damaged power lines in the southern province of Lahj and wiped out farms in Hadramout and Abyan, he said, adding that the National Emergency Committee had convened to discuss how to handle the damage and offer urgent assistance to the affected areas. 

“The international donors and organizations should urgently help us. We cannot handle this problem on our own.” 

On Saturday the country’s National Meteorological Center renewed its warning to the public to avoid flood courses and to avoid traveling this week, predicting a new wave of heavy rains, strong winds and flash floods in many provinces.

Last week a downpour that lasted for several hours ruined more than 90 houses in the historical city of Shibam, which is entirely made of mud, prompting residents and local officials into appealing for international help to rescue the city from collapse. Yemenis are also bracing themselves for further havoc in the form of a new locust invasion, as rainstorms create ideal breeding conditions.  

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Sanaa and expanded across the country. The fighting has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and devastated the national economy.

Despite the torrential floods, fighting raged on the main frontline across Yemen on Saturday and Sunday in the provinces of Hodeidah, Al-Bayda and Marib. 

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that army troops and allied tribesmen liberated a number of locations in Qania, in the central province of Al-Bayda. 

Brig. Ahmed Al-Nageh, the commander of 117 Infantry Brigade in Al-Bayda, said government forces, backed by Saudi-led coalition warplanes, engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis in Qania, adding that the warplanes targeted Houthi military personnel and equipment in Al-Sabel and Masouda mountains. Clashes were reported in Hodeida, where government forces pushed back Houthi incursions in Durihimi and Jah districts, local media reported.

Yemen is also battling the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed 474 people and infected 1,674 in government-controlled areas, according to the latest figures from the Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee. 

Local and international health experts believe that the actual number of coronavirus patients is five times higher than the official figures.

Topics: Yemen Flood

Related

Middle-East
Much of southern Yemen flooded by heavy rainfall; 6 dead
Middle-East
Yemen flood sweeps away wedding party

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

  • The attacker slapped a cashier worker across the face at a supermarket in Kuwait
  • The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users
Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested on Sunday after slapping an Egyptian cashier three times at a supermarket in Kuwait. 

The case has been referred to a misdemeanour court, Ahram Online reported. 

Footage of the attack, captured on a surveillance camera, showed the attacker slapping a worker across the face at the Sabah Al-Ahmad cooperative supermarket. 

The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users who described the attack as “racist” and “inhumane.”

A woman can be seen intervening to stop the Kuwaiti man from assaulting the cashier further. 

The supermarket’s head, Nasser Al-Otaibi, announced that he is resigning in objection to the abuse that the worker faced, according to a voice note that was circulated on his behalf.   

Al-Otaibi said he resigned in protest at the abuse that expat workers face at the hands of some Kuwaitis.

Topics: Kuwait Egypt racism slap

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Egyptians flown home from Kuwait in latest coronavirus repatriation operation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Life; The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond
Mass COVID-19 screenings begin in Pakistan provincial prisons
Indonesia’s Muslims switch to online services for annual sacrifice ritual
Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia
Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.