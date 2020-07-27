Google to keep most of its employees at home until July 2021

You are here

The Google logo features the Eiffel Tower on the Google campus in Mountain View, California, February 20, 2015. (AFP)
Updated 27 July 2020
AP

SAN RAMON, California: Google has decided that most of its 200,000 employees and contractors should work from home through next June, a sobering assessment of the pandemic’s potential staying power from the company providing the answers for the world’s most trusted Internet search engine.
The remote-work order issued Monday by Google CEO Sundar Pichai also affects other companies owned by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. It marks a six-month extension of Google’s previous plan to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year.
“I know this extended timeline may come with mixed emotions and I want to make sure you’re taking care of yourselves,” wrote Pichai, who is also Alphabet’s CEO, in an email to employees.
Pichai’s decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The prolonged lockdown of Google’s offices could influence other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, Google and many other prominent tech firms had been telling their employees to work from home.
Google had originally planned to allow a significant number of employees to begin returning to its Mountain View, California, headquarters and other offices during the summer. But the pandemic’s ongoing spread prompted Google to push back the reopening until January and now it has prompted yet another delay.
Besides helping protect people from the virus, the new July 2021 target date for reopening Google’s offices should make it easier for workers with children to adjust to schools that aren’t allowing students to return to campus next month and in September. It will also make it easier for employees to sign one-year leases if they decide to rent a home somewhere else while working outside the office.
“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Pichai wrote.
Pichai’s email noted that Google and Alphabet have been able to reopen some offices in 42 countries, although he didn’t specify which.
But new guidelines mean Google“s biggest offices will remain largely unoccupied through June 2021. The decision affects more than 123,000 employees on the payroll of Google and other Alphabet companies, as well as 80,000 contractors that normally work on the companies’ campuses.
The pandemic has also prompted several other tech companies to inform their workers they won’t have to return to work this year. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken the most extreme step so far by telling the messaging service’s employees they will never have to return to the office, if they don’t want, an offer he is also extending to workers at Square, a payment processing service that he also runs.

Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

  • Hurt by domestic economic concerns, dollar index reaches its lowest since Sept. 2018
SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Monday helped by a weak dollar and expected US stimulus measures but gains were capped by rising global coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China.

Brent crude rose 32 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $43.66 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up to $41.62 a barrel or 33 cents.

The US dollar index reached its lowest since September 2018, hurt by deteriorating US-China relations and domestic economic concerns as coronavirus infections showed no sign of slowing.

“Massive monetary stimulus has bullish implications for oil,” analysts from Raymond James said in a note, adding that oil prices have historically moved upwards with inflation spikes and that the current US money supply increase is unprecedented.

Oil price gains were capped by escalating China-US tensions following the closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu. Global coronavirus cases, meanwhile, exceeded 16 million.

In Asia, fresh lockdowns were imposed and in Europe, Britain imposed a quarantine on travelers returning from Spain.

Brent is on track for a fourth straight monthly gain in July and WTI is set to rise for a third month. Helping are unprecedented supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia.

Output has also fallen sharply in the United States although the US oil rig count rose last week for the first week since March.

Oil demand has improved from the deep trough of the second quarter, although the recovery path is uneven as resumption of lockdowns in the United States and other parts of the world is capping consumption.

“Oil appears to be caught between opposing forces, crushing price volatility and ranges,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at OANDA.

