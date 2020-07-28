You are here

African trade deal could lift millions out of poverty

Mine workers wearing face masks looks on at the end of their shift, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at a mine of Sibanye-Stillwater company in Carletonville, South Africa. (Reuters)
  • Once in force, the AfCFTA will bring together 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with combined GDP of $3.4 trillion
JOHANNESBURG: A pandemic-delayed African free trade deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, pull millions out of poverty and cushion against the negative fallout from COVID-19, the World Bank wrote in a report on Monday.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was due to come into force on July 1, but that proved unworkable after the virus forced widespread border closures and halted talks between governments over the removal of tariffs.

It may now begin operating from the start of 2021.

The pandemic is expected to cost Africa up to $79 billion in lost economic output this year alone with the additional risk of millions of job losses.

“In this context, a successful implementation of AfCFTA would be crucial,” the report said. “(It) is a major opportunity for Africa, but implementation will be a significant challenge. Lowering tariffs is only the first step.”

Once in force, the AfCFTA will bring together 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

World Bank researchers estimated the trade deal would lift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and 68 million from moderate poverty by 2035.

Full implementation could increase real income in Africa by 7 percent, or nearly $450 billion, mainly by reducing the cost of trade through the elimination of tariffs and red tape.

Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe — countries with the highest costs of trade — could see income gains of 14 percent.

The volume of total exports would increase by almost 29 percent, according to the World Bank, with exports between African nations rising 81 percent. 

Exports to non-African countries would increase 19 percent.

“The report estimates that compared with a business-as-usual scenario, implementing AfCFTA would lead to an almost 10 percent increase in wages, with larger gains for unskilled workers and women,” the report said.

Topics: Africa African Continental Free Trade Area COVID-19

Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

  • Hurt by domestic economic concerns, dollar index reaches its lowest since Sept. 2018
SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Monday helped by a weak dollar and expected US stimulus measures but gains were capped by rising global coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China.

Brent crude rose 32 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $43.66 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up to $41.62 a barrel or 33 cents.

The US dollar index reached its lowest since September 2018, hurt by deteriorating US-China relations and domestic economic concerns as coronavirus infections showed no sign of slowing.

“Massive monetary stimulus has bullish implications for oil,” analysts from Raymond James said in a note, adding that oil prices have historically moved upwards with inflation spikes and that the current US money supply increase is unprecedented.

Oil price gains were capped by escalating China-US tensions following the closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu. Global coronavirus cases, meanwhile, exceeded 16 million.

In Asia, fresh lockdowns were imposed and in Europe, Britain imposed a quarantine on travelers returning from Spain.

Brent is on track for a fourth straight monthly gain in July and WTI is set to rise for a third month. Helping are unprecedented supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia.

Output has also fallen sharply in the United States although the US oil rig count rose last week for the first week since March.

Oil demand has improved from the deep trough of the second quarter, although the recovery path is uneven as resumption of lockdowns in the United States and other parts of the world is capping consumption.

“Oil appears to be caught between opposing forces, crushing price volatility and ranges,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Topics: US-China oil prices WTI

