Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site

Saudi Arabia announces 1,759 new coronavirus cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced 1,759 new coronavirus cases and 27 new fatalities from the disease.

The new cases reported in the Kingdom increase the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 272,590.

The recent fatalities raise the Kingdom’s virus-related death toll to 2,816.

According to the Ministry of Health, 160 of the newly recorded cases were in Al-Hafouf, while there were 122 reported in Makkah and 108 in Riyadh.

There have been a further 2,945 recoveries from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 228,569.