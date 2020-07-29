Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site

You are here

Public Security inspecting measures in Mina. (SPA)
Updated 29 July 2020
Arab News

  • Nearly 1,000 people will participate in Hajj this year
  • Number of pilgrims was limited to curb the spread of coronavirus
DUBAI: Hajj security forces arrested 244 people trying to enter the holy sites illegally, state news agency SPA reported.
“The security men have created a tight security cordon in and around the holy sites to enforce these regulations and catch the violators,” a security spokesman said as he urged people to avoid entering the holy premises without a permit.
Approximately 1,000 pilgrims will converge on the Mina Valley outside Makkah on Wednesday to begin their spiritual journey, in comparison to almost 2.5 million in 2019.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced in June that it was severely limiting the number of pilgrims this year to preserve global public health in the face of the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Updated 36 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 1,759 new coronavirus cases

  • 160 of the newly recorded cases were in Al-Hafouf, while there were 122 reported in Makkah
Updated 36 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced 1,759 new coronavirus cases and 27 new fatalities from the disease.

The new cases reported in the Kingdom increase the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 272,590. 

The recent fatalities raise the Kingdom’s virus-related death toll to 2,816. 

According to the Ministry of Health, 160 of the newly recorded cases were in Al-Hafouf, while there were 122 reported in Makkah and 108 in Riyadh.

There have been a further 2,945 recoveries from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 228,569.

