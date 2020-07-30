You are here

Dhaka takes aim at poachers as tiger numbers fall

Bengal tigers are critically endangered species, as conservationists work to educate people on the need to save the global tiger population. (Shutterstock)
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Unchecked poaching blamed for species decline in Bangladesh’s Sundarbans
DHAKA: Bangladesh is struggling to protect the threatened Bengal tiger population in its vast Sundarbans mangrove forest, with unchecked poaching blamed for the alarmingly low numbers.

The big cats continue to be a “critically endangered” species, experts say.

“We have to stop the poachers in the mangrove forests. In the past year alone, three unnatural tiger deaths were recorded, which is very unfortunate,” M. A. Aziz, a zoology professor at the Jahangirnagar University in Svar, outside Dhaka, told Arab News on Wednesday.

Poaching is the main cause of the significant fall in tiger numbers, with 97 percent of the population lost in the past 100 years and the species on the “critically endangered” list.

The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an ecologically fragile region along the India-Bangladesh border that holds one of the world’s largest mangrove forests and is home to the Bengal tiger along with rare flora and fauna species.

While conservationists work to educate people on the need to save the global tiger population — International Tiger Day is observed on July 29 every year — figures released by Bangladeshi authorities tell a different story.

According to its 2018 tiger census, there are 114 Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans, a slight increase from the 106 reported in the previous year. However, this is an alarming drop in numbers from 2004 when the population stood at 440.

For the last two studies, authorities used almost 500 cameras to capture images of the tigers over 249 days. More than 2,500 images were studied by the forest department to arrive at the latest figures.

Experts say conserving the big cat numbers is a work in progress.

“We are constantly working to increase the tiger population, and our efforts are yielding good results as the number of tigers increased by eight in the latest census,” Modinul Ahsan, a deputy project director with Bangladesh Forest Development, told Arab News. 

In recent years, authorities have carried out round-the-clock smart patrols in the forests to check for poachers and created safe breeding environments for the tigers.

However, challenges remained in saving the big cats from extinction, he said.

“We need to increase the human resources and logistics to guard the forests more effectively. A field study is required to ascertain the impact of climate change on the tiger population as well,” Ahsan said.

The forest department is planning a tiger conservation project that is expected to be in place by early 2021 at an estimated cost of $400,000.

“As part of the project, we will conduct the camera trapping census again. In addition to this, there will be a special focus on reducing the conflict between man and tiger,” Ahsan said.

Efforts will be made to relocate the tigers once the project is in place.

Meanwhile, Aziz said that about 1 million people in the adjoining areas of the Sundarbans depend on the forest for their livelihoods.

“Although the government declared a large portion of the mangrove as a reserve forest, we need to introduce a sustainable livelihood program for these locals. Otherwise, the tiger population can’t be increased,” he said.

  • Hotels and resorts say they are going to great lengths to take precautions designed to minimize the risks to guests
MADRID: The Spanish government has attempted to reassure tourists that the nation is a safe destination, despite recent increases in coronavirus cases in some areas.

“We want to send a clear message of confidence in our country,” said government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero. “We are a secure destination that has made preparations and strengthened itself to deal with the virus and any outbreaks.”

The tourism industry in Spain has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and even as many national lockdowns are being relaxed, visitors from other countries still appear hesitant to travel because of health fears.

Hotels, resorts and restaurants have been working to restore confidence by implementing safety measures and precautions designed to protect visitors.

Alberto Munoz, general manager of Puente Romano Beach Resort and Nobu Hotel Marbella, said that the safety of guests is paramount and no chances are being taken.

“We are fully committed to the well-being, health and safety of our guests,” he said. “Therefore we have implemented full health and safety training, so that all hygiene and safety measures are in accordance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Health Alert and Emergency Co-ordination Center, and the Spanish Ministry of Public Health.

“We want our guests to feel relaxed and comfortable. It is important for them to feel safe during their stay with us, therefore we have put some stringent hygiene and rigorous health and safety protocols in place.”

He added that a hygiene kit is provided in all rooms on arrival, consisting of masks and hand sanitizer. In all of the resort’s 15 bars and restaurants, menus are available in a digital format that can be viewed on a mobile phone. The capacities of communal areas such as swimming pools, gyms and dining rooms has been limited, and all high-contact points in common areas are sanitized every hour.

Guests seemed to be generally satisfied with the safety precautions implemented by the resort.

“We feel comfortable considering how anxious we were before arriving,” said one person staying at the resort. “We have dined safely and we are socially distanced from others.”

Bless Collection Hotels, which has resorts in Madrid, Ibiza and Tenerife, is going even further by providing free health insurance for all visitors.

“Further reinforcing our commitment to guests’ wellness, we are offering a new medical care insurance that protects our guests against any unforeseen circumstances from the current health emergency,” said Ivan Tarilonte, the company’s chief operations officer. “The insurance is available free of charge for a year to all our guests.

“We want our guests to know they have nothing to worry about. Our goal is to offer the highest degree of hygiene while following all health regulations. To keep our hotels safe, we have partnered with SGS, the world’s leading entity in the sector for the certification and implementation of a new safety and welfare protocol, with the aim of offering full health and safety guarantees for our collaborators and clients.”

Tarilonte said that as part of daily operations, housekeeping carts, trolleys and other equipment are sanitized before and after each shift; housekeeping services are carried out when rooms are empty; all surfaces in guest rooms are wiped down with disinfectant; and particular care is taken when cleaning bathrooms.

“We have especially focused on providing our employees with specific training plans and best-practice guides for COVID-19 safety, and sanitation protocols specific to departments and responsibilities that comply with all safety, disinfection and cleaning regulations,” he added.

