You are here

  • Home
  • One crew with a hundred and one stories to tell, Hajj unites all

One crew with a hundred and one stories to tell, Hajj unites all

1 / 7
Hala Tashkandi, Rua’a Al-Ameri and Huda Bashatah set out to be the first and only all female on-the-ground editorial team to cover Hajj in 2019. (AN photo/ Huda Bashatah)
2 / 7
Hala Tashkandi, Rua’a Al-Ameri and Huda Bashatah set out to be the first and only all female on-the-ground editorial team to cover Hajj in 2019. (AN photo/ Huda Bashatah)
3 / 7
Hala Tashkandi, Rua’a Al-Ameri and Huda Bashatah set out to be the first and only all female on-the-ground editorial team to cover Hajj in 2019. (AN photo/ Huda Bashatah)
4 / 7
A child holds an umbrella during Hajj 2019. (AN photo/ Huda Bashatah)
5 / 7
A man prays in the rain during Hajj 2019. (AN photo/ Huda Bashatah)
6 / 7
A traffic officer leads a young girl to safety during Hajj 2019. (AN photo/ Huda Bashatah)
7 / 7
Short Url

https://arab.news/ze29z

Updated 01 August 2020

One crew with a hundred and one stories to tell, Hajj unites all

  • Hala Tashkandi, Rua’a Al-Ameri and Huda Bashatah set out to be the first and only all female on-the-ground editorial team to cover Hajj in 2019
  • The Arab News female staff describe their journey
Updated 01 August 2020

RIYADH/DUBAI: Joining a procession of millions taking part in their once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage, three Arab News female staff members embarked on a very personal, spiritual and professional journey in 2019.
Coming from three Arab News bureaus, reporter Hala Tashkandi from Riyadh, senior reporter Rua’a Al-Ameri from Dubai and photographer Huda Bashatah from Jeddah set out to be the first and only all female on-the-ground editorial team to cover Hajj that year.


On her first visit to the Kingdom, Al-Ameri was not sure what to expect. After 23-hour journey of connecting flights, delays and a few hours waiting at Jeddah airport, Al-Ameri joined the team as they made their way to the holy city of Makkah.
“The road leading to the holy city was jam-packed, and we were nervously waiting for our documents to be emailed from the ministry to allow us through the Saudi security checkpoints. Like in a James Bond movie, our passes arrived just seconds before we reached the guards,” said Al-Ameri.
Upon reaching the Ministry of Hajj camp, the three of them set out their plans to document the spiritual journey taken by millions of devoted Muslims while performing their own pilgrimage, a balance that required stamina, endurance and a strong will, characteristics that the trio are known for in their respective bureaus.
The granddaughter of a Hajj expert, Tashkandi co-led the team as she had performed her pilgrimage before and had heard stories from her grandfather about the tough journey ahead of them.
“I took the responsibility of showcasing the pilgrimage in more ways than one,” said Tashkandi. “As a Muslim, I loved being able to show the world one of the most beautiful and sacred rituals in our religion. As a Saudi, I was eager to laud our government for the amazing efforts they made in ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage for all of the holy city’s guests. And as a woman, and a member of an all-female main team, I was determined to prove that the three of us were just as capable of handling ourselves as our male colleagues during what was obviously a grueling, fast-paced, intense coverage.”
Hajj is not the easiest of rituals, and the team walked for hours under the blistering sun. The work never stopped in the evenings as they continued reporting. “It was tough, and despite packing light clothes and abayas, nothing could have prepared me for the blistering heat. And if I was not getting fried by the sun, I was getting drenched by the rain – which flooded the camp I was staying in,” said Al-Ameri.
Tashkandi recalled the noise, the chaos, the beauty and the unity she felt as if it were her first time. “You are reminded of all the things you have to be thankful for. It is beautiful. People from every country, in every skin tone, from every social class, from every level of education, all as close to equal as they can possibly get,” she said. “All heading in one direction, with one unstoppable goal, united in prayer and spirituality and love. It is a feeling you can only experience in one place on Earth.”
As the team photographer, Bashatah was tasked with a challenging role that is usually the preserve of men, yet she was able to send to HQ some of the most personal photos and stories ever featured in the newspaper. Meeting people from all walks of life with her camera in tow, Bashatah dived into the crowds, often getting lost but later returning with fascinating things to share.
“I didn’t see any female photographers at the holy sites. There were only men taking pictures during Hajj, which motivated me to work harder to give my best. Taking pictures in crowds, among children, women and old pilgrims, was the biggest challenge I have ever faced and a great responsibility since it was my first experience of Hajj, as well,” said Bashatah.
The trio’s experiences varied but there were moments where each one felt a connection to the true meaning of Hajj, unity.
“I saw an old man in his wheelchair and as I approached him to take a picture, he smiled and spoke words in his Iraqi accent that I still vividly remember: “You are really sweet, my girl. Are you taking pictures of us so that you can come and visit us in Basra when you miss us?” Tears welled up and I kissed him on his head and told him “we will meet again soon,” said Bashatah.
Al-Ameri recalls one incident when the flooding shut down the power and she was forced to write her report on her mobile phone. Sitting quietly in a corner at their accommodation, dripping wet from the rain and up against her Dubai deadline, the reporter was tapping away on her phone when out of nowhere she was offered help in the kindest manner.
“A kind young woman saw me, and graciously put a towel on my head to keep me warm as I worked. And it was that kind gesture that represented to me the meaning of this journey. To be selfless and to help those around you, a strong message in Islam,” she said. 


On their last stop before returning to Jeddah, the trio performed Tawaf Al-Ifadah, the act of going around the Kaaba seven times to end their pilgrimage. Mesmerized by grandeur of the holy Kaaba, this was Al-Ameri’s first visit to the Holy Mosque and in keeping with the spiritual connection of the pilgrimage, it made sense to complete her journey by touching the walls of the holiest site in Islam. Passing through the crowds toward the magnificent structure with the help of her fellow colleagues, Al-Ameri finally reached the high walls of the holy Kaaba and with that, her journey was complete. A surreal moment that she hopes to experience again.
The trio helped one another along, lifting each other’s spirits, laughing, crying and bonding over Saudi Arabia’s famous spiced fried chicken, Al-Baik, and huddling together under an umbrella to protect themselves from torrential rains. When they didn’t have a place to sleep, they talked their way into a makeshift mosque and slept alongside 20 other people, using their shoes as pillows. They used cookies to persuade an officer to help them find a ride back to their camp after they were stranded. It all made for an exhilarating and exhausting experience but, as far as a journalist’s job goes, that’s exactly the way it should be.


“To choose a single moment that shaped my view of the experience is impossible,” said Tashkandi. “Everywhere you look during Hajj, you see kindness, you see pilgrims sharing their umbrellas with strangers to shield them from harsh sun and sudden rain, people having intense conversations in different languages but still managing to get their points across. You see charity. You see laughter. You see shared joy. You see the very best of humanity.”

Topics: Hajj 2020 hajj

Related

Makkah museums tell story of holy city’s past and present

Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah museums tell story of holy city’s past and present

  • The historic center of Muslim pilgrimage is a treasure house of rare artifacts that showcases the striking culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Historic Makkah has welcomed pilgrims for thousands of years and detailed records of its past and present are contained in the holy city’s museums.

Ten museums housing many rare artifacts showcase the culture and heritage of the city through fascinating collections and displays.

Each center has its own unique exhibitions with specialties including Islamic currencies, crafts of Makkah, regional folk heritage and general displays documenting the Kingdom down the ages.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition is one of the most prominent museums in Saudi Arabia and is home to treasures and artifacts dating back more than 1,400 years.

Opened in 2000 during the reign of the late King Fahd, it contains seven main halls highlighting Islamic civilization.

Tourist guide, Eitimad Ghazzawi, said the exhibition contained treasures and relics from the era of the Prophet Muhammad’s companions. “The museum also houses in its corridors the art and history of the Kaaba and the Grand Mosque.”

Dr. Fahd Al-Malki, general supervisor of the museums department at Umm Al-Qura University. (Supplied)

In addition, it features paintings of the Two Holy Mosques and a maquette of the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the eras. The oldest item in the museum from the time of the Prophet Muhammad’s companion, Abdullah bin Al-Zubair, is a wooden column that was one of the inner pillars of the Kaaba and is almost 1,300 years old.

Ghazzawi added that there was also a copy of the Qur’an written during the reign of Caliph Uthman ibn Affan, containing drawings, letters, and elegant calligraphy.

Dr. Fahd Al-Maliki, the general supervisor of the museums department at Umm Al-Qura University, said: “Museums have a great mission no less important than other cultural bodies in terms of urban development and improving the public’s tastes.

“They are also a service that every member of society should enjoy to acquire knowledge and culture provided by any museum, which captures culture in a visual manner. For children and youth, a visit to the museum plays an important role in moving emotions and enlightening minds.”

He noted that the role of museums was not limited to preserving artistic riches but also deepening artistic culture. “Museums are places that help visitors, whether scholars or ordinary people, enjoy, study and benefit from their artistic and cultural components.

Each of the 10 museums has its own distinct exhibitions with specialties including Islamic currencies, Makkah crafts, regional folk heritage and displays documenting the Kingdom throughout its history. (Shutterstock)

“The mission of these museums in Makkah is providing the opportunity to achieve artistic richness by contemplating its contents, which include excellent creations of its artistic value, because of its authenticity in conveying the emotions and thoughts of the people of Makkah, thus reflecting Saudi society and helping establish spiritual and cultural values.

“Museums in Makkah today are a cultural center reflecting the country’s culture and history, contributing to raising educational and cultural awareness, developing a sense of belonging among members of society, and conveying an educational and cultural message to visitors about the history of their ancestors,” he added.

“The importance of the museums in Makkah are due to it being the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad’s message. The prophet’s story took place in Makkah, and from it the light of truth traveled to the whole world.

“Makkah’s museums reflect the transformation in the museums industry today and their central roles, in addition to contributing to the enlightening of society. Moreover, museum activities are developed to fulfill their mission professionally,” Al-Maliki said.

Owners of private museums also showcase Makkah’s civilization and development.

The Museum of Human Heritage, owned by Majdoua Al-Ghamdi, tells the stories of the Kingdom’s leaders. Its exhibits include household appliances used in Makkah before electricity was introduced, a section on Saudi tribes, and displays on the role of the city’s residents in serving pilgrims and the history of the ancient Madrasah Al-Sawlatiyah, one of the oldest schools in the Arabian Peninsula.

Al-Ghamdi said that the museum included Byzantine and Roman coins of all kinds — gold and various metals — and the Islamic dinar, silver, and gold used during the Umayyad era, in addition to weapons such as cannons, knives, daggers, swords and guns.

“The private museums of the holy capital integrate with each other to provide knowledge and cultural diversity, in addition to being an important source reflecting the cultural and historical balance of Makkah, which God has blessed with great heritage ingredients during different ages,” he added.

He noted that the museums provided a knowledge portal that reflected the values of the present and the beauty of the past while immortalizing the stories, literature and lives of people through the ages. “They also provide inspiration for the cultural and knowledge depth that we have continuously experienced since the dawn of history and until the abundant Saudi era, which did its utmost to serve the Two Holy Mosques,” he added.

Islamic currencies are among those on display in the museums.

Al-Ghamdi pointed out that the exhibits of the private museums reflected visitor preferences. “This makes us more in harmony with their tastes, and we strive to simulate the visitors’ cultural vision and stimulate their creative passion.”

Sami Kurdi, another private museum owner, said that he spent 40 years collecting metal objects and his exhibits told the story of the struggle of Makkah’s ancestors and their great civilization.

Al-Kurdi Museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts, some of which are at least 200 years old. There are displays of old prints of the Holy Qur’an, manuscripts, books, coins and paper money from 140 countries, home utensils, ancient wooden artifacts, stamps, pictures, maps, newspapers and magazines.

The museum also contains various pavilions showcasing clothes, utensils, crafts, communication devices and audiovisual equipment, in addition to a number of old models of classic iron and wood cars of various shapes. There is also an area featuring weapons including rifles, pistols, swords, daggers, janbiyas, spears, gunpowder, knights’ clothes and belts of ammunition.

Kurdi said that he started his heritage museum project by collecting postage stamps from post offices, the Philatelic and Numismatic Society, and extracting them from letters. It then developed into collecting old coins and paper notes.

 

Topics: Hajj 2020 Eid Al-Fitr Makkah museum

Related

Special photos
Saudi Arabia
A history of devoted tradition holds firm in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
The history of Makkah Grand Mosque’s expansion

Latest updates

Pakistan, Bangladesh in ‘quiet’ diplomacy to ease decades of acrimony
Makkah museums tell story of holy city’s past and present
Long-lost 19th-century travelogue sheds new light on Indian ruler’s historic Hajj
Aubameyang double leaves Chelsea singing the blues
Giannis shines in Bucks’ 119-112 victory over Celtics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.