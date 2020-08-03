You are here

Spain’s international tourist arrivals drop 98% in June

Children dance in front of the terrasse bar “Cafe del Mar” in Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza, on July 30, 2020. There is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain despite a fresh surge in infections in the country, a top health ministry official said. The pandemic has dealt a major blow to Spain’s key tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of its economy. (AFP)
Updated 03 August 2020
Reuters

  • Over the first six months of the year some 10.8 million foreign tourists visited Spain
MADRID: International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 98% year on year in June, official statistics released on Monday showed, as the country continues to reel from the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Over the first six months of the year some 10.8 million foreign tourists visited Spain, around 72 percent less than in the same period of 2019, the National Statistics Institute said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

Updated 03 August 2020
Reuters

  • Xiao-i argued that Apple’s voice-recognition technology Siri infringes on a patent that it applied for in 2004
SHANGHAI: Chinese artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology Co., also known as Xiao-i, has filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging it has infringed on its patents.
The company is calling for $1.43 billion in damages and demands that Apple cease “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” products that infringe on the patent, it said in a social media post.
Xiao-i argued that Apple’s voice-recognition technology Siri infringes on a patent that it applied for in 2004 and was granted in 2009.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not immediately available to find a copy of the court filing.
The lawsuit marks the continuation of a row that has been ongoing for nearly a decade.
Shanghai Zhizhen first sued Apple for patent infringement in 2012 regarding its voice recognition technology. In July, China’s Supreme People’s court ruled that the patent was valid.

Topics: Apple

