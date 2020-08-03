You are here

Paris pulls out the stops to restore Notre-Dame’s grand organ

Workers will dismantle the organ’s five keyboards, pedalboard and the 109 stop knobs that control airflow to its 8,000 pipes, some as high as 10 meters. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The organ was not burned by the flames that destroyed the cathedral’s roof and spire on April 15, 2019
  • But it was covered in soot and damaged by humidity
PARIS: Workers started dismantling Notre Dame’s grand organ on Monday to let experts restore it in time for the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the Paris cathedral.
The organ — the biggest musical instrument in France — was not burned by the flames that destroyed the cathedral’s roof and spire on April 15, 2019. But it was covered in soot and damaged by humidity.
“It is an absolute miracle that it has survived. An organ like this is enormous and looks indestructible, but it is actually very fragile,” Olivier Latry, one of Notre Dame’s official organ players, told Europe 1 radio.
Workers will dismantle its five keyboards, pedalboard and the 109 stop knobs that control airflow to its 8,000 pipes, some as high as 10 meters.
The organ which sits under the Gothic cathedral’s huge rose window, was completed in 1867, shortly after the spire, which crashed through the roof during the fire.
“We can’t wait for Notre Dame and the organ to be restored. There is some kind of magic between this instrument and the place ... it makes the stones sing,” Philippe Lefebvre, another cathedral organist, told TF1 television.
President Emmanuel Macron promised after the fire to rebuild Notre Dame within five years.
Church officials also hope Notre Dame will be open for mass by 2024, when Paris is due to host the Olympic Games.

Egypt tells Elon Musk: no, the pyramids were not built by aliens

Experts say proof that the pyramids were constructed by humans can be found in the tombs within the structures. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 August 2020
Arab News

Egypt tells Elon Musk: no, the pyramids were not built by aliens

  • Builders’ tombs are proof they were constructed by ancient Egyptians, experts say.
LONDON: Egypt has invited billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit its pyramids after he took to Twitter to claim they were built by aliens.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss shared the oft-repeated conspiracy theory on Friday, saying “Aliens built the pyramids obv.”

 

The tweet has since received more than 85,000 retweets and half a million likes.

In response, Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation, Rania al-Mashat, tweeted her admiration for Musk and his work at SpaceX, and extended an invitation for him to visit the pyramids to see them for himself.

She suggested he research how they were built and visit the tombs of the builders.

“Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you,” she added — followed by a rocket emoji.

 

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short Arabic video, posted on social media, and said Mr Musk's argument was a “complete hallucination.”

“I found the tombs of the pyramids builders, which tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and were not slaves,” he said.

There are more than 100 surviving pyramids but the most famous is the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt — standing at more than 137m.

Most of them were built as final resting places for ancient Egyptian royalty.

Musk is known for his provocative and often erratic tweeting, which has landed him in hot water a number of times, particularly for tweets that discuss his car company Tesla’s stock prices.

