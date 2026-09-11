ATOKOS, Greece: On a beach of a small Greek island in the Ionian Sea, tourists frolick in the azure waters like most visitors do in the popular Mediterranean country at this time of year.

The difference on Atokos is that they are surrounded by herds of black pigs.

The small private island, which lies a short distance from Ithaka, has become a social media sensation, drawing visitors from around the world who come to swim alongside, and even feed, the docile animals.

The pigs mostly mind their own business as they scour the sand for anything edible, before taking short dips in the sea to cool off.

“They seem to be in their (environment), and they don’t try to bite if you don’t touch them,” said Francesco Ferrari, a 22-year-old tattoo artist from Italy.

The visitors have been ferried over by tour operator Renato Bisha, who makes several such trips over from Ithaca every day.

With the “Piggy Island” experience gaining popularity over social media, similar day trips are organized from the nearby islands of Lefkada and Kefalonia.

“The island has become viral because of the pigs, many people actively ask to come to Atokos,” said Bisha, throwing fruit to attract the animals to his boat.

“This is so amazing, I recommend it to anyone... never in my life had I ever thought I’d be doing this,” said American visitor Jamie Jackson.

Little known before images of the swimming pigs going viral on Instagram and TikTok, Atokos now has thousands of visitors, especially during the busy summer months.

“I think (the pigs) are having as much fun as we are,” said another American visitor, Michael Mcanelly.

“It’s something unique, worth coming over to see,” added Simos Gleridis, a 33-year-old accountant from Thessaloniki.