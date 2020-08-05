You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain

The King Fahd Causeway Bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain is now open to traffic. (AN file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vmtq

Updated 18 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain

  • Commercial traffic flows unhindered as measures to curb spread of virus eased and normality returns
Updated 18 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s land borders with the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain will reopen after a four-month closure as the Kingdom eases the pandemic’s restrictions and economic activity returns to normal.

Commercial trucks carrying goods for the Kingdom will also be allowed to enter through land ports from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states following a circular issued by Saudi Customs.

On March 7, the Kingdom announced that land border crossings with the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain would be limited to commercial trucks as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile Saudi Customs officials are taking the lead in identifying air travelers harboring COVID-19 by employing specially trained sniffer dogs.

On March 7, the Kingdom announced that land border crossings with the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain would be limited to commercial trucks as part of the government’s efforts to contain the virus spread.

The canine virus detectors are being drafted in at airports throughout the Kingdom to help pick up the scent of infected passengers. Following the resumption of international flights, customs staff in Saudi Arabia are to use the animals as part of their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Saudi health authorities recorded 1,342 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number in the Kingdom to 281,435. The death toll rose by 35 to 2,984

Of the latest cases, 97 were in Riyadh, 56 in Makkah, 53 in Madinah and Hafr Al-Batin, and 51 in Dammam, with 40 percent of them women.

There were 34,763 active cases, with most patients in a stable condition, and 1,983 critical.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 243,688, with 1,635 of those being in the latest 24-hour period.

Topics: King Fahd Causeway Bridge Coronavirus lockdown

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi customs train dogs to sniff out infected air travelers

Selena Gomez reveals launch date for her makeup line 

Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Selena Gomez reveals launch date for her makeup line 

Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US pop star Selena Gomez revealed this week that her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, will launch on Sept. 3.

“I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do,” wrote the star, who celebrated her 28th birthday last week, to her 185 million Instagram followers.

In a video shared on the brand’s Instagram page, that already has a following of 1.3 million, the “Same Old Love” singer said that we are living in a time where it is “all about how you look.”

“That can be exciting and fun, but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous,” Gomez explained. “So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy, it's not something that you need.”

The star is yet to reveal the line’s products, which are expected to be sold at Sephora and on the brand’s website.

Topics: Selena Gomez

Latest updates

Selena Gomez reveals launch date for her makeup line 
Fears of infections spike as Turkey’s public ignores measures during Eid
Kuwaiti lawmakers file no-confidence motion against finance minister
Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and more celebrities pray for Lebanon
Disney’s ‘Mulan’ to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.