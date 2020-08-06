You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa’s diamond polishers shine in lockdown

South Africa’s diamond polishers shine in lockdown

South African diamond businessman Kealeboga Pule said lockdown romance has increased sales by 60 percent since March. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9fbnc

Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

South Africa’s diamond polishers shine in lockdown

  • Anglo-American earnings fell 39 percent in the first half of the year
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over, is looking closer to home to revive its fortunes following the coronavirus slump.

Even before the new virus triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond prices and demand were weak. Global economic weakness has exaggerated that and Anglo American’s De Beers unit last week reported a plunge in earnings.

Some of the many small players who polish the rough diamonds that De Beers and other miners unearth say they have been surprised by the extent of lockdown jewelry buying as enforced proximity kindled romance and feel-good spending.

South African cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds said its custom-made jewelry sales have grown 60 percent since South Africa imposed a strict lockdown in March.

Customers used their weeks at home for online consulations and were lining up when stores reopened in June, the company’s founder Kealeboga Pule said.

“We remain resilient. We fight on,” Pule said at his shop in a Johannesburg suburb. June was the best month in a year, with sales including engagement and wedding rings.

Bucking the trend of rising unemployment, Nungu has hired an in-house jewelry designer — joining a team of five polishers and nine jewellers.

Nungu says jewelry prices have held steady. Profit margins, however, could improve as lower global demand has depressed the prices of uncut, unpolished rough stones bought from the mines.

Thoko’s Diamonds, another South African company whose business was based on selling rough and polished stones, said it was turning to jewelry.

Zipho Dlamini, co-owner of Thoko’s Diamonds, said in a typical year the family business would supply more than 500 carats.

So far this year, the company had sold less than 20 carats and profits have fallen 65 percent as the exports that account for more than half of its business dried up.

Thoko’s hopes its new line in earrings will appeal to the local market.

“Because of COVID-19 we have managed to move into the jewelry space,” Dlamini said.

Topics: South Africa diamond

Related

World
South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister
World
WHO warns of drawn out pandemic as South Africa cases top 500,000

Lebanon’s $15bn blast repair bill adds to economic misery

Updated 06 August 2020
Leila Hatoum

Lebanon’s $15bn blast repair bill adds to economic misery

  • Beirut port devastation brings warnings of housing crisis and billion-dollar hit to exports, imports
Updated 06 August 2020
Leila Hatoum

BEIRUT: Lebanon could face a repair bill of up to $15 billion in the aftermath of a cataclysmic chemical blast at Beirut port, according to a top government adviser.

The explosion, which was felt as far away as Cyprus, killed at least 100 people, wounded thousands and left an additional 300,000 Beirut residents homeless. 

It is thought to have been caused by nearly three tons of ammonium nitrate, a common agricultural fertilizer, that was confiscated in 2013 and improperly stored in warehouses. But after months of economic misery, the collapse of the currency and mounting civil unrest, it is being seen as the consequence of years of neglect, financial mismanagement and corruption as across the country.

Charbel Cordahi, an economist and financial adviser to the president, estimated the cost of damages from the explosion, including compensation, at around $15 billion. 

“Up to 70 percent of Lebanon’s trade channels through the port of Beirut,” he told Arab News.

“Airports and other ports in the country can facilitate only 30-40 percent of this trade, and opening the borders with Syria can facilitate another 20 percent. This means that at least $5 billion of imports will not find their way to the country, and another $2 billion of exports will stay on ground in the coming eight months. This represents a loss of around $4 billion, or 15 percent of gross domestic product,” he said.

He added that without an international aid program, “Lebanon cannot face this disaster.”

The explosion caps months of misery for the Lebanese, nearly half of whom now live below the poverty line. Popular anger directed at the government and political classes has swelled as a wider economic crisis has been made worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts to assess the damage at Beirut port, the country’s main trade gateway, are already underway. The second priority will be to restore food security and ensure the country does not run out of wheat after grain silos were destroyed, while also making sure residents who have lost their homes are rehoused as quickly as possible. Maintaining medical supplies and mitigating the environmental impact will also be a priority for city chiefs.

Many residents of the city are unable to return to their homes, even if their buildings remain visibly intact, because of the potential structural damage caused by the 4.5 Richter-scale blast.

“We need other countries to help us reconstruct Beirut,” Gen. Mohammed Kheir, secretary general of the Higher Relief Council, told Arab News. “We would be grateful if each country rebuilt a street or neighborhood in Beirut, like they did following the 2006 Israeli aggression. That would be the best way.”

He also appealed for emergency prefab homes for families for whom the government may not be able to provide housing.

Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud, who estimated the primary damage at $3-$5 billion, appealed to the international community and the Lebanese diaspora to help.

Health officials had told Arab News that the country was running low on medical equipment, especially items needed for major surgery, and hoped that aid from abroad would fill the gap.

It is still too early to assess the full environmental impact of the blast, but environmental expert Mostapha Raad said a potentially bigger catastrophe may have been averted when the wind carried away a toxic cloud filled with nitric acid away from land and toward open sea.

“We were afraid the ammonium nitrate residue would lead to cooling off the weather and causing acidic rain, but according to tests on air samples, the result was green and the cloud disappeared over the sea,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese economic crisis beirut port Beirut explosion

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon in ‘state of emergency’ as Beirut blast death toll climbs
Business & Economy
Fear of food shortages after Beirut explosion hits grain reserves

Latest updates

Saudi UN envoy hosts virtual international reception to mark Eid
Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan
Plans begin for Aug. 30 Saudi ‘back to school day’ after virus
Riyadh Travel Fair faces second delay amid coronavirus
Al-Hilal win Riyadh derby to edge closer to 16th title win

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.