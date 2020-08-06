You are here

Pandemic lays waste to Bulgaria’s tourist hotspot

Tourists enjoy a walk in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria’s largest Black Sea resort. A spike in coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow to the country’s tourism industry. (AFP)
  • Mass tourism in EU’s poorest country facing ‘years of turbulence’ after virus spike
SOFIA: “We need at least 100 charter flights a day,” says Plamen Kopchev, head of the hotel owners’ association in Bulgaria’s Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach, laid waste by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the trouble is, only a fraction of those flights have been arriving, a disaster for a resort Kopchev explains “is made for mass tourism” — a model that some Bulgarians have long been questioning and which now lies in tatters.

Bulgaria is the poorest country in the EU and will be dealt a body blow by the virtual collapse of its tourism sector, which accounts for 12 percent of the country’s annual economic output.

Initially, Bulgaria managed to control its infection numbers but after easing its lockdown comparatively early, it has found itself in the midst of a fresh spike.

With more than 12,000 infected and a peak of 330 new cases a day in late July, the country has been hit with travel restrictions from several western European countries.

The British tourists who would normally be thronging the fine golden sands are nowhere to be seen, while the occasional Czech, Polish or Romanian family scurries to the beach or enjoy having a hotel pool to themselves.

Rows of sunbeds and umbrellas lie empty while hawkers selling inflatable flamingos and other beach must-haves wait idly by.

“Our turnover is down 90 percent from last year, there are simply no foreigners,” said beach bar manager Nedelin Yankov.

“Our bar is open and that’s fine with us even if the hotel is only 15 percent full,” said Czech teacher Lenka Svobodova, 35, who ventured on holiday with three friends.

The government has tried to tackle the crisis by launching a campaign to encourage Bulgarians to holiday at home. In addition, the tourism ministry decided to subsidise charter flights and allow in tourists with a negative virus PCR test from several neighboring non-EU countries, as well as from Israel and Kuwait.

But those efforts seem to have largely been in vain.

Figures from Burgas airport, which services Sunny Beach, show a 98 percent drop in charter flights in June, followed by 87 percent in July when fewer than 400 out of an expected 2,800 planes arrived.

There is little hope the numbers will pick up for the rest of the season.

The collapse is unprecedented and “tragic,” said Kopchev, adding: “None of us ever imagined anything like this could befall us.”

He said that of Sunny Beach’s more than 150 hotels, more than half have not opened and many of those that have may well have to close early.

“Mass tourism as we knew it probably won’t end but will go through years of turbulence,” Kopchev said, citing an estimate from a German tour operator that visitor numbers at Sunny Beach will likely only return to pre-virus 2019 levels in 2022.

Last year, 9.3 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria and the government had hoped for an increase this year.

The crisis may be hitting the economy, but some observers say there may be some positives to take from the situation, especially those who have long been advocating a rethink of Bulgaria’s tourism model and the construction boom it has helped fuel.

Lebanon’s $15bn blast repair bill adds to economic misery

  • Beirut port devastation brings warnings of housing crisis and billion-dollar hit to exports, imports
BEIRUT: Lebanon could face a repair bill of up to $15 billion in the aftermath of a cataclysmic chemical blast at Beirut port, according to a top government adviser.

The explosion, which was felt as far away as Cyprus, killed at least 100 people, wounded thousands and left an additional 300,000 Beirut residents homeless. 

It is thought to have been caused by nearly three tons of ammonium nitrate, a common agricultural fertilizer, that was confiscated in 2013 and improperly stored in warehouses. But after months of economic misery, the collapse of the currency and mounting civil unrest, it is being seen as the consequence of years of neglect, financial mismanagement and corruption as across the country.

Charbel Cordahi, an economist and financial adviser to the president, estimated the cost of damages from the explosion, including compensation, at around $15 billion. 

“Up to 70 percent of Lebanon’s trade channels through the port of Beirut,” he told Arab News.

“Airports and other ports in the country can facilitate only 30-40 percent of this trade, and opening the borders with Syria can facilitate another 20 percent. This means that at least $5 billion of imports will not find their way to the country, and another $2 billion of exports will stay on ground in the coming eight months. This represents a loss of around $4 billion, or 15 percent of gross domestic product,” he said.

He added that without an international aid program, “Lebanon cannot face this disaster.”

The explosion caps months of misery for the Lebanese, nearly half of whom now live below the poverty line. Popular anger directed at the government and political classes has swelled as a wider economic crisis has been made worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts to assess the damage at Beirut port, the country’s main trade gateway, are already underway. The second priority will be to restore food security and ensure the country does not run out of wheat after grain silos were destroyed, while also making sure residents who have lost their homes are rehoused as quickly as possible. Maintaining medical supplies and mitigating the environmental impact will also be a priority for city chiefs.

Many residents of the city are unable to return to their homes, even if their buildings remain visibly intact, because of the potential structural damage caused by the 4.5 Richter-scale blast.

“We need other countries to help us reconstruct Beirut,” Gen. Mohammed Kheir, secretary general of the Higher Relief Council, told Arab News. “We would be grateful if each country rebuilt a street or neighborhood in Beirut, like they did following the 2006 Israeli aggression. That would be the best way.”

He also appealed for emergency prefab homes for families for whom the government may not be able to provide housing.

Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud, who estimated the primary damage at $3-$5 billion, appealed to the international community and the Lebanese diaspora to help.

Health officials had told Arab News that the country was running low on medical equipment, especially items needed for major surgery, and hoped that aid from abroad would fill the gap.

It is still too early to assess the full environmental impact of the blast, but environmental expert Mostapha Raad said a potentially bigger catastrophe may have been averted when the wind carried away a toxic cloud filled with nitric acid away from land and toward open sea.

“We were afraid the ammonium nitrate residue would lead to cooling off the weather and causing acidic rain, but according to tests on air samples, the result was green and the cloud disappeared over the sea,” he said.

