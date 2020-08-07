You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

Investors, analysts and sources close to Turkey’s central bank say that the most direct solution to the lira’s costly slide, in the form of a rate hike, would only happen as a last resort. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

  • Erdogan believes high rates cause inflation and sacked his previous central bank chief for not following his instructions
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish central bank head Murat Uysal has stuck to the rate-cutting script since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hired him to lift Turkey out of a recession and currency crisis.

A year later with the COVID-19 pandemic now crushing the lira, some traders and analysts say they think Uysal will instead hike rates to head off a deeper crisis.

Erdogan, whose 17 years in power have been marked by cheap credit and booming growth, has repeated the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation and sacked Uysal’s predecessor for not following his instructions.

The central bank did not immediately comment on expectations of higher rates or on political pressure. Uysal said last week that policy was in line with the central bank’s inflation forecasts and he has said in the past it has policy independence.

Investors, analysts and sources close to Turkey’s central bank say that the most direct solution to the lira’s costly slide, in the form of a rate hike, would only happen as a last resort.

Erdogan’s office was not available to comment, while a spokesman for the Treasury did not immediately respond.

After the central bank slashed rates to 8.25 percent from 24 percent in less than a year, such a quick policy turn-around would likely need the government’s tacit approval, analysts say.

Nevertheless, money market traders have been adding to bets in recent days that Uysal, who halted an aggressive year-long easing cycle in June, has little choice but to tighten policy soon to avoid a second currency crisis in as many years.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lira hits historic low vs dollar as volatility returns.

After aggressive easing, traders bet on policy reversal.

Previous central bank head sacked for ignoring Erdogan.

The lira hit a historic low on Thursday and is down nearly 20 percent versus the dollar so far this year, despite the greenback’s own weak performance.

While the central bank’s policy rate is 8.25 percent, the November money market pricing for three-month lending is at 10.75 percent, implying 250 basis points of tightening by year-end.

Some fear that in a worst-case scenario, interventions to stabilize the lira lose steam as the central bank’s reserves run thin, prompting further depreciation, inflation and a ballooning current account deficit.

“We have a lot of ingredients here to have a full blown crisis,” said Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management. “The hope is to have a more proactive policy response from the central bank.”

Turkish annual inflation is high at near 12 percent, leaving real rates deeply negative for depositors in lira, a factor which has hastened the currency’s slide.

Economists polled by Reuters before the latest lira selloff expected more rate cuts once things cooled down.

But after two weeks of volatility, Goldman Sachs now expects 175 points of hikes by year end. Pictet’s Markov said that Turkey boasts the biggest gap among major emerging markets between the current policy rate and where it should be based on inflation and other factors.

Ankara is running out of alternatives to monetary policy.

The central bank’s gross FX reserves have dwindled to $51 billion from $81 billion this year, official figures show.

Data and the calculations of traders show the drop is in part due to the central bank and state banks selling some $110 billion in dollars since last year, including an acceleration in recent weeks, to stabilize the lira.

Ankara’s appeals for funding from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks have only yielded a deal with Qatar.

Rate hikes are only an option if more foreign funding cannot be found, a senior Turkish banker said, adding: “We do not anticipate a rate rise unless there is no other option.”

Topics: Turkish lira Turkish economic crisis

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish lira weakens amid rising tensions with Greece
Business & Economy
Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

SABIC eyes recovery as pandemic hits earnings

Updated 07 August 2020
Arab News

SABIC eyes recovery as pandemic hits earnings

  • CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that the company had taken the maximum hit from COVID-19 in the second quarter, but that it had started to see slight improvement in July and August
  • Saudi Aramco completed its acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June at a cost of $69.1 billion
Updated 07 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the Middle East’s biggest petrochemicals firm, said market conditions had started to improve after reporting a net loss of SR2.2 billion ($586.6 million) in the second quarter.

Despite the downturn in the global plastics market from a slowing global economy and a decline in consumption linked to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that the company had taken the maximum hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter, and that it had started to see slight improvement in July and August. 

“Our view is that the second half is going to be more or less an average of the first half or a little bit better,” Benyan said during a press conference. “There is improvement on prices but current indications of a second or third wave of COVID-19 has put more pressure on demand. There is a potential implication on future demand driven by uncertainty we are seeing in the energy market.”

Revenue for the second quarter reached SR24.62 billion, down 29 percent from the year-earlier period.

“The second quarter saw strong headwinds as global growth declined significantly. This was due to COVID-19 impacting the supply and demand balance for our critical products and the resultant effect on prices and margins,” said Al-Benyan.

“In the current tough macro environment, maintaining a strong balance sheet and a strong credit rating on a standalone basis, and delivering competitive dividends to our shareholders are high priorities.”

The pandemic has seen more demand for the company’s polycarbonate film used in safety facemasks, while it also manufactures the plastic used in screens for pharmacies, grocery stores and other public spaces. 

Abdullah Al-Barrak, a financial adviser, said that sales would likely pick up as demand increased in key export markets. “SABIC relies on global markets, which are semi-closed,” he said. “Demand in many of the industrial countries, especially China, has gone down.”

Thamer Al-Saeed, chief investment officer at Mad’a Investment Co., said that losses should be viewed in the context of the slowdown in the broader petrochemical sector. 

“Right before the emergence of COVID-19, the petrochemical industry had seen a slowdown in demand due to the tangible economic decline,” he said. 

Saudi Aramco completed its acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June at a cost of $69.1 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic has sen increased demand for the company’s polycarbonate film that is used in the production of safety facemasks, while it also manufactures the plastic used in screens for pharmacies, grocery stores and other public spaces.

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Yousef Al-Benyan Saudi Aramco Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Business & Economy
SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco and PIF seal ‘milestone’ $69bn SABIC deal

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Dangerous Snakes of Africa
Philippines says workplace transmission main reason behind COVID-19 surge
Beirut blast aftermath recalls Lebanon’s civil war: MSF head
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.