RIYADH: In collaboration with Nespresso, the Culinary Arts Commission developed six innovative coffee recipes centered around the Taif rose to celebrate Saudi National Day.

The initiative supports the commission’s strategic goals of highlighting national culinary heritage, fostering product innovation, and offering experiences that reflect the diversity of local flavors.

“The choice of the Taif rose reflects the project’s connection to the Kingdom’s cultural heritage; cultural practices associated with the flower were inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024,” according to a joint statement.

The coffee recipes incorporate lavender — whose violet blossoms are synonymous with the Saudi landscape — alongside cardamom, saffron, mint, and lime.

These innovative blends combine flavors inspired by Saudi cuisine with additions that give each drink a unique character, linking the taste to its cultural story.

The collection includes three cold beverages: Rose Freddo combines coffee, Taif rose water, saffron, and rose petals; Saudi Rose Breeze features lime, mint, Taif rose water, sparkling lemonade, and espresso; and Lavrose Iced Shaken blends coffee with lavender syrup, rose water, milk, cream, and sweetened condensed milk.

The hot beverages include Rose Tres Leches, which combines coffee and Taif rose water with milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk, complemented by notes of cinnamon and rose petals; Nesaoudi coffee, which blends espresso with cardamom, saffron, and Taif rose water; and Rose Cortado, which features coffee, Taif rose water, vanilla syrup, and milk foam.

These recipes reflect the Culinary Arts Commission’s initiative to develop experiences that draw inspiration from national ingredients and present them in contemporary ways.

They aim to link local stories with products that the public can discover and taste, thereby fostering pride in Saudi culinary identity and giving its elements greater visibility.

“This collaboration with the Swiss coffee specialist aligns with the commission’s objectives to preserve and promote Saudi culinary heritage, support innovation in the culinary arts, and enrich diverse experiences with national products. It is achieved through partnerships that enhance the presence of local ingredients and highlight their cultural and economic value,” the statement said.

Mais Sukkar, head of marketing at Nespresso in Saudi Arabia, said that “the partnership reflects a shared belief that heritage and innovation can coexist, creating new ways for people to engage with and appreciate Saudi culture.”

She told Arab News the partnership is about learning from authentic aspects of Saudi culture through coffee, while spotlighting uniquely Saudi ingredients and their stories, and contributing to a broader conversation around coffee and hospitality.

“International brands have a responsibility to approach local ingredients with curiosity, respect and authenticity,” Sukkar said.

Sukkar expressed her belief that coffee inspired by traditional Saudi aromas can succeed globally, saying that consumers are increasingly interested in discoveries connected to place and culture and that many culinary traditions have gained global recognition because they remained authentic to their origins.