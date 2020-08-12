You are here

Sudan asks for delay in Renaissance Dam talks

Egypt has rejected any unilateral action by Addis Ababa and called for Ethiopia to adhere to the principles of international law. (AFP)
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The tripartite negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam have been postponed for a week at Sudan’s request.
The Sudanese Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said it had asked for the postponement to consult over recent developments and the change in the negotiation agenda to include matters relating to water sharing among the Nile Basin countries.
It was agreed to push back the meeting by a week, provided that the ministers consulted over the agenda and the level of participation in the next meeting.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation announced that Egypt participated in the last meeting on Monday to negotiate the rules for filling and operating the Grand Renaissance Dam.
It said that at the beginning of the meeting the Egyptian side expressed its readiness to resume negotiations on the basis of the mini-African summit held on July 21, as well as the ministerial meeting on Aug. 3 over a binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

Egypt has rejected any unilateral action by Addis Ababa and called for Ethiopia to adhere to the principles of international law.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation issued a statement that the negotiations were to be completed within two weeks, based on the recommendations of the African Union, but Egypt and Sudan requested a delay.
Egypt has rejected any unilateral action by Addis Ababa and called for Ethiopia to adhere to the principles of international law.
Former Egyptian Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Nasr Allam said the Ethiopian was claiming that it had completed the construction of the dam and filled its first stage, and that Egypt and Sudan must accept the Ethiopian negotiating offer or surrender. He said that the aim of these claims is to raise Ethiopian morale.
He rejected Ethiopian claims over the condition of the Ethiopian people and their lack of services and water, and its assertions that Egypt floats on reservoirs of groundwater, which are based on the statements of “Egyptian scholars.” “The whole world knows that it is not true,” he said.
Allam said that Egypt is committed to achieving a peaceful agreement that serves the interests of the three countries.

Hagia Sophia prayers 'sparked Turkey's new COVID-19 cases'

ISTANBUL: Prayers at Hagia Sophia sparked new coronavirus cases in Turkey as preventive measures were not strictly followed during the congregational worship, according to health professionals.
Around 350,000 people swarmed the Hagia Sophia on July 24 and the area around it after the Byzantine-era landmark became a mosque again after functioning for decades as a museum.
Some of the 500 guests inside the mosque, including parliamentarians and journalists, have been diagnosed with the disease. There was a lack of social distancing and mask wearing.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases began rising and exceeding 1,000 just after the Eid Al-Adha holidays. The government’s decision to withhold figures about the number of patients in intensive care and those who are intubated has increased concern about the country’s coronavirus reality.
Health professionals contacted by Arab News said the pandemic had worsened in the last month, and that the opening of Hagia Sophia for prayers without appropriate and tough precautions in place was a reason for the surge.
“Following the opening of Hagia Sophia, we also heard of many cases among politicians,” a doctor who preferred to remain anonymous told Arab News. “But it is because they go through a regular screening every three days in order to make sure they are healthy.”
The doctor, who works in a hospital in the central Anatolian province of Sivas, added: “If ordinary citizens also get a similar test, the real case rates will be higher. If things go on like this, there will be nobody in the hospital who is not infected … There might even be a shortage of medical personnel who either resign from the job or become sick.”
A “long list” of Muslim and Christian world leaders, including Pope Francis, were invited to the inaugural prayer at the Hagia Sofia, according to Dr. Ergin Kocyildirim, who is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine. “It seems like none of them attended the prayer, but coronavirus did,” he told Arab News.
Kocyildirim said that a visit from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Hagia Sophia the following week made it look like social distancing rules were hard to uphold inside the landmark due to the large crowds who wanted to see the president or take pictures.
“I believe those images made many health care professionals feel upset, as a sudden step like this might ruin the months-long efforts to contain the virus. While trust takes time to be established, it can be lost quickly,” he added.
Health professionals warned that several Anatolian provinces were bearing the brunt of the pandemic with a sharp rise in local cases since the beginning of June, when anti-contagion measures were relaxed and intercity travel as well as crowded wedding ceremonies were permitted.
Government reports of daily cases have been disputed by some health professionals and the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), claiming that the actual daily figure is more than 3,000. The Health Ministry has also been criticized for ignoring the filiation method as a form of contact tracing among close relatives in order to artificially decrease the number of cases and open the way for tourism and the normalization of economic activity.
“When thousands of health professionals are fighting against the disease, and when dozens of citizens lose their lives because of the pandemic, everyone and especially public authorities should have been much more responsible,” Murat Emir, a parliamentarian from the main opposition Republican People’s Party and a doctor by profession, told Arab News.
“Unfortunately, during the opening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque, thousands of citizens gathered without respecting social distancing measures and wearing face masks. Various municipalities from Anatolia organized bus tours to this opening, and nobody knows whether they got an official code from the Health Ministry for domestic travel or sat with social distancing during transit.”
Emir warned that such gatherings where social distancing measures were not applied were enough to fuel the spread of COVID-19.
To date 5,858 people have died from the virus in Turkey, according to official figures, and the country is not yet on the list of safe travel countries regularly updated by the EU.

