LOS ANGELES: French Open champion Mirra Andreeva beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the WTA Finals championship match in Indian Wells, California.

With the semifinal win the 19-year-old Russian — who won her maiden major at Roland Garros this year — is assured of rising from third to second in the world rankings.

On Sunday she will face either Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova or Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina for the title in the elite season-ending event, which was moved from Saudi Arabia to California in July because of war in the Middle East.

Andreeva remained unbeaten in her WTA Finals singles debut, having posted round robin victories over sixth-ranked Svitolina, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and Diana Shnaider.

She’s the youngest player to make the final since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2004 and joined Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only players to win their first four matches in the event in straight sets.

“I think I can be very proud of myself,” she told Tennis Channel. “I’m very happy with how I’m playing. I’m very happy also with how I deal with the pressure. I knew this match had a lot on the line.”

For Pegula it was a match of missed chances, the fifth-ranked American unable to build on early breaks in both sets.

Andreeva double-faulted on break point to give Pegula a 2-1 lead in the opening set.

But the Russian broke back immediately, whipping a crosscourt forehand winner on her third break chance to make it 2-2.

Andreeva saved a pair of break points in the fifth game and broke again for a 5-3 lead.

Pegula had a chance to extend the set in the next game, but on break point she smashed what looked to be an easy backhand at the net past the baseline and Andreeva held to pocket the first.

Andreeva double-faulted to give Pegula a break chance in the fourth game of the second and the American converted for an imposing 3-1 lead.

But once again Andreeva broke back immediately, winning five of the last six games to close out the victory in one hour and 25 minutes.

“I’m happy with how composed I tried to be throughout the match,” Andreeva said. “I tried not to let her in too much. In the second set I kind of did, but I’m happy that I was able to break her right back and try to play more and more aggressive. Super happy with today and ready for one last push for tomorrow.”