Saudi health teams invited to Moscow lab to assess Russia's new coronavirus vaccine

Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev attends a panel discussion as part of the Artificial Intelligence Journey (AIJ) forum, in Moscow on November 9, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi health teams invited to Moscow lab to assess Russia's new coronavirus vaccine

  • In an exclusive interview with Arab News, CEO Kirill Dmitriev explained the reason for the rapid registration of the vaccine, and why he thinks the West has been less than welcoming to this potential breakthrough against the pandemic
DUBAI: Last week, Russia surprised the world by announcing that it had developed and authorized production of a vaccine — Sputnik V — to combat COVID-19. Many experts and media commentators criticized the Russians for being quick to claim credit for the first vaccine at the expense of sufficient testing, specifically phase 3 testing on humans.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) played a key role in developing Sputnik V. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, CEO Kirill Dmitriev explained the reason for the rapid registration of the vaccine, and why he thinks the West has been less than welcoming to this potential breakthrough against the pandemic.

AN: Have you been surprised by the reaction in some parts of the international media?

KD: We understood that the world would be divided. There has been a division between ordinary people who want the vaccine and who understand it’s good news in all countries. And also some politicians, some pharma companies and some media, there’s a division there.

Then there’s a division between countries. We’ve seen a very negative, I’d call it very jealous reaction in the US, the UK and some other places in Europe. But we’ve seen very positive reaction in the Middle East, in Asia, and extremely positive reaction in Latin America. I think the reaction is different in those geographies, and we were expecting this.

I think it’s very important to understand the position of Russia. We aren’t forcing our vaccine on anyone. As of now only Russians will be vaccinated, but we just want to share the fact we have this technology. There are some unique features. Maybe I can go into why we did it, how we did it so quickly and the science behind it.

We saw that some countries would want to explore it, would want to do it. But other countries, just because it’s Russian they have a mental block on anything that’s Russian. I have this analogy: If we were to offer to distribute water to the US, we’d get articles in the media that maybe it’s poisoned, or the recipe is stolen, or maybe it has some vodka in it.

AN: But some of the scientific criticism focused on the very rapid development of Sputnik V and lack of data.

KD: Some of the points are legitimate, and they’ll be answered by data we publish in August. In all the criticism, there’s a valid point about making data available, and I wish we could’ve done it earlier. But data will start to become available at the end of August, and it will be published — data about phase 1, phase 2, animal studies etc. And we’ve already started doing phase 3. So more data will be coming out, and it’s a fair criticism.

We know the technology works, and let me go into what’s unique about it. Russia has always been very strong in vaccines. Catherine the Great was vaccinated 30 years before the first American vaccine appeared — 1762 I think it was . And the Soviet Union was always strong in vaccines.

On this specific vaccine, basically our scientists had a head start. They were working on the Ebola vaccine, which got approved, then they used the same method — human adenovirus vector — on the MERS vaccine. When coronavirus appeared, they just happened to have this proven platform. MERS is very close to coronavirus, and they were able to use an already proven and researched platform. 

This adenovirus vector stuff is basically the human adenovirus vector. It has been studied in the world the last 20 years. There have been dozens of studies, tens of thousands of people, and it has been proven that human adenovirus is safe and doesn’t have long-term consequences.

It’s very different from mRNA, very different from monkey adenovirus, which haven’t been studied for 20 years and haven’t been the subject of dozens of clinical studies. Frankly they’re novel approaches, and we hope they work, but they’re much less studied approaches. So the fact we had this proven platform allowed us to move forward.

AN: Why not wait until the end of August to announce it when all the data could be made available?

KD: There’s an ethical responsibility that once you have a technology that you know works, to make it available to people in a safe manner. It’s irresponsible to delay something that you know works and then deny it to people who need protection.

We want all countries to do all the necessary checks. Our Ministry of Health has done it for Russia, and they determined that the vaccine is safe and efficient. And when they determined that, they wanted to make it available to Russian people right away. People are dying from coronavirus and we want to protect them. There was a clinical and human need.

AN: What about the lack of phase 3 tests?

KD: We have a law in Russia that at a time of epidemic you’re allowed to do phase 3 concurrently while administering the vaccine to people. Basically it’s invoked only for technologies that’ve been proven to be safe before.

So if we were to try to use mRNA or monkey adenovirus, it has never been shown to be effective before, and we’d never have done it without phase 3. But we have the vaccine already approved, based on Ebola, so we have data for the last six years and the world has data for the last 20 years of studying human adenovirus vectors.

Let me try to explain it very simply. You can think of vaccines as just coming in two parts. You have a code for the spike of coronavirus that needs to be delivered to cells so that antibodies get produced. Pretty much all the vaccines, simplified, more or less, have the same spike.

So the only thing that matters and is different is the delivery mechanism. Our delivery mechanisms are based on human adenovirus, which has been proven before to be safe long term. There have been studies for example that show it doesn’t cause cancer, over the past 20 years.

So we used technology safe and proven before to deliver the spike of coronavirus. So once you understand the science, you basically say, ‘OK, what could go wrong?’ Most of the problems that could go wrong come from the delivery mechanism.

For example, AstraZeneca (the multinational pharmaceutical group also working on a vaccine) uses monkey adenovirus, which has never been studied long term in the human population. So that’s very different, which the West is missing. mRNA (an alternative vaccine technique under development in the West) had never been studied before.

So it shows that the stuff that was approved in Russia, safe and chosen before, just delivers a spike of coronavirus. 

AN: Can you tell me more about the agreement you have with Saudi Arabia to do tests there?

KD: We have an agreement in principle to have clinical trials in Saudi Arabia. We’ll have a visit by the Saudi Health Ministry to the Gamaleya Institute, which is part of the process. We already have a partner in the Kingdom, a very good Saudi company. I shouldn’t name them. It’s an experienced pharma company that’s working with us, and we’ve already shared phase 1 and 2 data with our Saudi partners.

We believe in a real strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia on the vaccine. We know that lots of countries look up to the Saudi position and their approach, and we’ll really engage with Saudi scientists, the Saudi Health Ministry, in the very deep understanding of our technology. We believe that Saudi will be a very strong partner for our joint work on the Sputnik V vaccine.

We’ve also shared data with the UAE. We expect to start trials there in August.

We expect to have clinical trials in Saudi, the UAE, the Philippines and Brazil, as well as Russia.

AN: So you have your vaccine. Do you care whether the rest of the world takes it up or not?

KD: Of course, our priority is the safety and security of our people, and we have a safe vaccine. Vaccinating our people will start massively in October. If it’s just Russia that gets vaccinated, it’s a great accomplishment because we gave the vaccine earlier and saved more lives. It’s very important to save our people.

Our other responsibility is to share with the world, openly, what we have and what we know works. It’s up to individual countries to explore it. If they want to take it or not take it, we won’t care so much because we aren’t going to do this for profit.

It’s on a not-for-profit basis, just to cover our expenses on the vaccine and cover our costs. This isn’t a money maker. It’s a humanitarian initiative. It’s our responsibility to tell the world we have it, this is how it works, and you have Sputnik V that has all the information, and more will be published. With that, we feel our responsibility to the world is complete.

We have requests already for 1 billion doses of vaccine. It’s huge. If other people show interest, it’s our responsibility to make it available, then we’ll work with five other countries to produce the vaccine and make sure we distribute it to countries that want it.

We aren’t trying to convince the US. We aren’t trying to convince Europe. We fulfilled our responsibility by developing it, vaccinating Russian people, letting other people know we have it, and letting countries that want it manufacture it in partnership with them.

We’re trying to do as much as we can without forcing this on anybody or trying to convince anybody.

AN: How much will it cost per dose?

KD: We’ll be able to talk about that in September or October because we’re scaling up manufacturing outside Russia and we want to get to the lowest price point, and we need to get to manufacturing in scale. We need a couple more months to do this.

All I can say now is that pricing will be very competitive. From some other estimates we saw from other people, we expect our pricing will be lower than we saw others circulate.

Topics: Kirill Dmitriev Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Russia

INTERVIEW: Stanchart building bridges with Saudi Arabia

Updated 16 August 2020
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: Stanchart building bridges with Saudi Arabia

  • Regional CEO Sunil Kaushal explains the global bank’s strategy as it expands in the Kingdom
Standard Chartered’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is getting closer by the month, and Sunil Kaushal, the bank’s regional CEO for Africa and the Middle East, has been instrumental in driving the bank’s new affinity with the Kingdom.

“It (Saudi Arabia) is a large, attractive market, and one that we have always been interested in,” Kaushal told Arab News.

Earlier this month, Standard Chartered (SC) announced the appointment of a new CEO for Saudi Arabia; experienced banker, Yazaid Al-Salloom, with plans to open a full office in Riyadh, probably some time in 2021.

Last year SC won a full banking license from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, enabling it to offer the full range of services in the Kingdom, upgrading the license from the Capital Markets Authority under which it had been operating previously.

The new status allows SC to add to the investment banking activities it previously ran, giving it capacity to offer commercial banking and deposit-taking in the Kingdom. It could in theory open a retail branch system there, but that is not a top priority for Kaushal, especially in the currently changing banking sector in the Kingdom, where some big mergers have been completed and more are thought to be under consideration.

“Retail is a segment where you require scale and it’s a slow burn, so from our point of view we see ourselves as a bridge to accessing capital from overseas into Saudi,” he said.

The “bridge” concept sees SC acting as a conduit for two-way capital flows between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.

“It is about facilitating trade flows in and out of Saudi, and also capital flows from Saudi into the outside world, because Saudi is looking to diversify. We already played a role in a couple of those transactions, so I think from our point of view it was an area where we wanted to have expertise and have a focused approach for our customers who are already there,” Kaushal said.

“We need to focus on our areas of expertise, which include project finance, capital markets, trade finance, cash management with customers, local customers who have already existing large operations in Saudi.

“We also deal with regional customers who are in Saudi, like large groups from the UAE and other GCC countries who are already in Saudi. So, we are looking at really supporting them and providing a continuum in services which is quite seamless. That’s where we believe we can get a real bang for the buck,” he said.

Kaushal has been involved in banking in the region and in Asia for the past 30 years, in a number of different institutions, but took over the top regional job for SC in 2017. He has enough expertise to deliver a straightforward assessment of the Kingdom’s economic and financial prospects in the age of the pandemic, when it has been affected by economic dislocation because of lockdowns and the budgetary effects of the fall in oil prices.

“From our perspective, getting into a market like Saudi is about taking a longer-term view, and what is really important are the drivers of the economy. We believe that the energy resources are not suddenly going out of fashion. Yes, you could have more renewables, more climate-friendly fuels. But there is going to be a core part of the economy that is relying on oil and gas,” he said.

BIO

BORN: India 1965.

EDUCATION

  • Bachelor of commerce, Bombay University.
  • Qualified accountant, Institute of Chartered Accountants, India.

CAREER

  • Various roles with Standard Chartered in Singapore.
  • CEO, Standard Chartered Taiwan.
  • Head of Corporate Banking, UAE.
  • CEO, Africa and Middle East, Standard Chartered.

“We are number one for tech capital markets in the region, whether you look at conventional or Islamic — and not many international banks have the expertise to provide you both. So we can access capital for the sovereigns and for the corporates.

“We also believe that the Saudi economy is opening up and will encourage private sector participation, which will mean our global and regional customers will have the opportunity to participate in sectors like health, education, entertainment, infrastructure,” he said.

These sectors were largely the domain of public sector funding, but that is changing as they open up to private sector investment under the Vision 2030 strategy, Kaushal explained.

The other job SC can do is to help Saudi investors to look outside the Kingdom. The Public Investment Fund’s multibillion-dollar forays into Western equity markets have caught the headlines, but Kaushal believes there will be a lot more outward investment by expansionist Saudi investors.

“Saudi entities now want to diversify by going into markets overseas; so they’re going into markets in the region, they’re going into markets in South Asia, they’re going into markets in Southeast Asia and, of course, the Western world and in China. Not many banks have a presence across Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa,” he said.

He believes that the investment momentum for the Kingdom is increasingly eastwards, especially in the oil and petrochemicals market, where Saudi Arabia has been involved in some high-profile deals in refineries and petrochemical plants.

SC has already been involved in the power sector in the Kingdom, as part of the banking team that helped Saudi Aramco to raise $6 billion for a joint venture with ACWA Power and Air Products in the Red Sea port of Jazan.

Kaushal also expects to be actively involved in the capital-raising program that the Kingdom will have to employ this year to bridge the gap in its public finances left by the fall in oil revenue. SC estimates this could be as much as $75 billion, to be raised on international as well a domestic capital markets.

He estimated the split between domestic and global capital raising was roughly 60-40 percent-inclined toward domestic lenders.

SC has taken part in some of the big capital raising exercises already completed this year, as joint global co-ordinator and book runner on two consecutive sovereign debt issuances totaling $7.5 billion, as well as on multibillion-dollar issuances for the banking sector.

“Local domestic markets are very liquid, so I think the split will be roughly 60 percent of the total raised locally and the balance on international markets. It’s a good opportunity for the local banks, and they have been doing that recently — deploying surplus liquidity into government securities,” he said.

Kaushal also believes that there are big opportunities in all aspects of the privatization program that is going ahead despite the economic uncertainties of the pandemic.

“We see private sector participation and capital coming into infrastructure, education, health and entertainment. Saudi was one of the fastest-growing entertainment markets in the world before COVID hit, and once that settles down, I really think that the sector will open again. And you’ve got the giga projects that are opening up in the Kingdom and, of course, Neom. So we believe that the pipeline remains very robust,” he said.

“Technology is going to be another one which is going to pick up speed, and you are going to see a lot of entrepreneurial activity as well as investments coming in that sector,” he said.

Some analysts have pointed to a recent rise in non-performing loans in the region as a warning sign for the banking system and a re-emergece of debt problems across all regional economies.

“As with the Western banks and, as with the banking sector globally, the last couple weeks of March were challenging, but if you look at the way the central banks responded I think liquidity was ample, and if you look at the capital levels they are significantly higher than the regulatory requirement,” Kaushal said.

In the case of Dubai and the UAE, where some experts have highlighted the need for big debt repayments in coming years, he appears to be comfortable. “The UAE and Dubai have been very conservative. Yes there are net servicing requirements that will come along the way, but there are very good lessons learnt from the 2008 crisis. And I think Dubai is equipped to tide over the financing requirements, and they are thinking far ahead,” he said.

A good example of the UAE’s innovative attitude toward capital raising came with the recent move by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to spin off its gas pipeline to a consortium of investors, on which SC advised.

But for the next few months, Saudi Arabia will continue to be Kaushal’s main focus in the region. He had planned to open the new Riyadh office with between 30 and 40 staff to coincide with the Future Investment Initiative forum in October, but the travel restrictions of the pandemic put those plans on hold for a while. A formal opening will probably take place a few months after travel is eased between the UAE and the Kingdom.

“All I would say is that we are extremely excited about the Saudi market. There is a huge amount of interest from our clients and from our customers. It fills in a gap that we have in our network proposition and that is significant for us.”

Topics: StanChart Saudi Arabia Standard Chartered Bank

INTERVIEW: Stanchart building bridges with Saudi Arabia

